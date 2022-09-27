Teen to face charges after crashing car into Highlands Ranch home

Read full article on original website
Sheryll Shaw
5d ago
Not enough charges! What about vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, etc. what about the poor people whose home was badly damaged? I hope we don’t hear the lame “she made a mistake, and she is remorseful”. Not enough.
Denver homelessness and housing budget tops $254 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with these October eventsInna DinkinsDenver, CO
Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day WorksDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Survey reveals the 15 most annoying things you can do on an airplaneBrittany AnasDenver, CO
fox29.com
Man using walker dies after tripping, falling into street and driver hits him
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. - Authorities in Colorado said an unidentified 56-year-old man has died after tripping and falling into the street with his walker, and a driver hit him before taking off. The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the incident happened last Thursday before 9 p.m. local time. "Witnesses say...
denverite.com
Teen arrested, charged in death of 14-year-old Denver boy this summer
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday night in Southwest Denver and accused of murder in the death of 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon. Denver police said the teen, who’s name hasn’t been released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
Teen arrested in connection to 14-year-old boy’s death
An arrest was made Friday night in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in Denver's Marston neighborhood in early August.
Arrest made in brutal August murder of Denver 14 year old
When Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was two years old, he could do a one-handed pushup. His friends said he's the one who would cheer them up when they were down. It was that zest for life which shocked his friends and family when they found out that the the 14 year old had been brutally murdered on a suburban baseball field.
Teenage Girl Crashes SUV Into Colorado Home During Police Chase
Deputies pursued the SUV after responding to reports of gunshots at a huge house party.
1 deceased, 1 in custody following pursuit and crash
There is a high police presence near 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road, according to a tweet by the Aurora Police Department. A pursuit led to an eventual crash between suspects. Police reportedly fired gun shots. One person died and another is currently in custody. An officer was hurt during the pursuit and crash, but is likely to recover, according to authorities.
24-year-old arrested, found with hundreds of fentanyl tablets
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 24-year-old man is under arrest after he was found in a stolen car, and had hundreds of fentanyl tablets in his possession. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft unit and the Colorado State Patrol received information that a stolen Lincoln MKS was in […]
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in attack
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An undercover Fort Collins police detective was attacked and seriously injured by an acquaintance of a suspect who was the target of a prior investigation, the department said Friday. Plainclothed, undercover detectives were conducting follow-up work for the case near North Boise Avenue and East...
Woman arrested in connection to deadly crash scene in Lakewood
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Lakewood, and on Friday, police arrested suspect Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, of Aurora, who is accused of leaving the scene. According to Lakewood Police Department' press release, just before 7 p.m., a driver going westbound on W Colfax Ave at Kendall Street hit a woman who was walking and did not stop. It was unconfirmed in the original or updated release whether the woman died at the scene or after being taken to a hospital. Early on Friday, police say they found both Martinez and the suspect vehicle, a white 1996 Infinity G20.Martinez faces a charge for Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Death, and she was booked in Jefferson County Jail. Anyone with more information can contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora man arrested after year-long investigation into pattern of assaults on children
AURORA | An Aurora man has been arrested and accused of multiple counts of child sexual assault — part of a pattern of abuse that may have continued for a decade or more, according to an announcement Friday by police. Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro, 64, was arrested Sept. 21, nearly a...
Summit Daily News
Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital
Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
Suspect runs over store employee, rams vehicles after shoplifting
(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — A suspect ran over a store employee and rammed several cars in the parking lot of a business after shoplifting. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), at about 3:50 p.m., deputies arrived to a disturbance at the Big R on Fontaine Boulevard in Security-Widefield. Callers said a white man […]
GoFundMe started for woman injured in Weld County train collision
A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been started for a Greeley woman who was injured when a Union Pacific locomotive slammed into a police car where she was being detained. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, was released from the hospital over the weekend after being treated for nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a broken leg, a fractured sternum and head injuries.
CSPD's Shoplifting Deployment arrests 8 individuals, 2 for Fentanyl possession
The Colorado Springs Police Department identified a rise in retail theft cases that were related to drug use in the city.
Mother charged in 12-year-old girl’s fentanyl death
A mother has been charged in connection to her 12-year-old daughter’s fentanyl-related death.
68-year-old woman killed in Englewood shooting identified
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man who was seen running with a rifle not far from an area where gunshots were reported on Wednesday night was arrested after a woman was found dead nearby. Officers responded to the shots fired call around 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the area near South...
Denver officer shot, suspect killed in Broomfield
An officer from the Denver Police Fugitive Unit has been shot and transported to a local hospital, the Broomfield Police said Thursday afternoon. Officer-involved shooting involving the @DenverPolice Fugitive Unit. Officer transported to local hospital with injuries. Condition unknown at this time. Suspect is deceased on scene at Midway and Sheridan. No danger to the community. No Broomfield Officers injured. @broomfield— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 29, 2022 The suspect officers...
Fatal crash temporarily closes eastbound Interstate 70, now reopen
Authorities said that a fatal crash closed the eastbound direction of Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel Saturday morning, but it has since been reopened.
Woman hit by train while in police car takes steps toward lawsuit
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — As she recovers at home in bed with nine broken ribs, a fractured sternum, and a broken arm and leg, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez’s legal case against police is just beginning. “She's in a lot of pain. And I think she just realizes there's a long road...
Weld County Woman Charged In 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Drug Death
A Weld County woman is facing two felony charges in connection with her 12-year-old daughter's fentanyl-related death earlier this year. That's according to a post on the Weld County District Attorney's Facebook page. According to the post, Mystique Sade Wadena is being charged with child abuse resulting in death, and distribution of a controlled substance.
