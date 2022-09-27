ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Ranch, CO

Teen to face charges after crashing car into Highlands Ranch home

By McKenna Harford mharford@coloradocommunitymedia.com
highlandsranchherald.net
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Sheryll Shaw
5d ago

Not enough charges! What about vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, etc. what about the poor people whose home was badly damaged? I hope we don’t hear the lame “she made a mistake, and she is remorseful”. Not enough.

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverite.com

Teen arrested, charged in death of 14-year-old Denver boy this summer

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday night in Southwest Denver and accused of murder in the death of 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon. Denver police said the teen, who’s name hasn’t been released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arrest made in brutal August murder of Denver 14 year old

When Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was two years old, he could do a one-handed pushup. His friends said he's the one who would cheer them up when they were down. It was that zest for life which shocked his friends and family when they found out that the the 14 year old had been brutally murdered on a suburban baseball field.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
Douglas County, CO
City
Highlands Ranch, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Crime & Safety
Douglas County, CO
Crime & Safety
The Denver Gazette

1 deceased, 1 in custody following pursuit and crash

There is a high police presence near 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road, according to a tweet by the Aurora Police Department. A pursuit led to an eventual crash between suspects. Police reportedly fired gun shots. One person died and another is currently in custody. An officer was hurt during the pursuit and crash, but is likely to recover, according to authorities.
AURORA, CO
KXRM

24-year-old arrested, found with hundreds of fentanyl tablets

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 24-year-old man is under arrest after he was found in a stolen car, and had hundreds of fentanyl tablets in his possession. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft unit and the Colorado State Patrol received information that a stolen Lincoln MKS was in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in attack

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An undercover Fort Collins police detective was attacked and seriously injured by an acquaintance of a suspect who was the target of a prior investigation, the department said Friday. Plainclothed, undercover detectives were conducting follow-up work for the case near North Boise Avenue and East...
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Douglas County Sheriff#Miners Place#Mercedes#Dcso
CBS Denver

Woman arrested in connection to deadly crash scene in Lakewood

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Lakewood, and on Friday, police arrested suspect Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, of Aurora, who is accused of leaving the scene. According to Lakewood Police Department' press release, just before 7 p.m., a driver going westbound on W Colfax Ave at Kendall Street hit a woman who was walking and did not stop. It was unconfirmed in the original or updated release whether the woman died at the scene or after being taken to a hospital. Early on Friday, police say they found both Martinez and the suspect vehicle, a  white 1996 Infinity G20.Martinez faces a charge for Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Death, and she was booked in Jefferson County Jail. Anyone with more information can contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. 
LAKEWOOD, CO
Summit Daily News

Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital

Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
KXRM

Suspect runs over store employee, rams vehicles after shoplifting

(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — A suspect ran over a store employee and rammed several cars in the parking lot of a business after shoplifting. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), at about 3:50 p.m., deputies arrived to a disturbance at the Big R on Fontaine Boulevard in Security-Widefield. Callers said a white man […]
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

68-year-old woman killed in Englewood shooting identified

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man who was seen running with a rifle not far from an area where gunshots were reported on Wednesday night was arrested after a woman was found dead nearby. Officers responded to the shots fired call around 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the area near South...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver officer shot, suspect killed in Broomfield

An officer from the Denver Police Fugitive Unit has been shot and transported to a local hospital, the Broomfield Police said Thursday afternoon. Officer-involved shooting involving the @DenverPolice Fugitive Unit. Officer transported to local hospital with injuries. Condition unknown at this time. Suspect is deceased on scene at Midway and Sheridan. No danger to the community. No Broomfield Officers injured. @broomfield— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 29, 2022 The suspect officers...
BROOMFIELD, CO
KGAB AM 650

Weld County Woman Charged In 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Drug Death

A Weld County woman is facing two felony charges in connection with her 12-year-old daughter's fentanyl-related death earlier this year. That's according to a post on the Weld County District Attorney's Facebook page. According to the post, Mystique Sade Wadena is being charged with child abuse resulting in death, and distribution of a controlled substance.
WELD COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy