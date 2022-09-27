Read full article on original website
DPD: Man charged with strangulation of significant other
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was arrested after an altercation with his significant other. On Thursday, Jose Jaime Zapatero Jr., 28, had a physical altercation with his significant other that involved strangulation. Zapatero was charged with domestic violence strangulation and is currently at the Houston County Jail with...
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
Dothan Police identify robbery suspects thanks to public assistance
Pike County man arrested on sexual abuse of minors. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to Pike County Sergeant David Thomas, a Pike County resident turned himself in after...
UPDATE: Restaurant rampage? Suspects identified, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to the DPD, two suspects have been identified in the restaurant robbery. The Dothan Police Department has not released the identities of the suspects. On September 28, Dothan Police responded to a strongarm robbery at a restaurant on the 3000 Block of Montgomery Highway. According to...
Geneva man arrested for shining lasers at military helicopters
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on September 28, about a person with a handheld laser. Reports said someone was shining the laser at military helicopters from South County Road 9. Federal law prohibits shining light directly into the cockpit of an aircraft, as it...
Community reacts to the fatal shooting of an Elba H.S. senior
As WDHN News first reported last night at ten, an arrest has been made in the deadly shooting earlier this week of an Elba high school senior. Tonight, a 21-year-old Elba man is facing murder and theft of property charges. The town’s mayor says the victim’s family and the entire community are hurting.
Elba teen dies from apparent gunshot
Elba Police are investigating a Monday night, Sept. 26, shooting that led to the death of an 18-year-old teen. Elba Police Chief Troy Staley said his department received a call Monday night around 10:19 p.m. that a vehicle had run into a structure [garage of a home] on Sunset Boulevard in Elba. Upon arrival on scene, he said officers discovered the driver of the vehicle was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Florida Man Jailed For Trafficking Meth, Running From Deputies On License Revoked In 2018
A Florida man is behind bars after running from deputies at speeds of 100 mph, a license that’s been revoked since 2018, and trafficking meth. According to investigators, on Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators were patrolling the Graceville area
Law Enforcement Summit finds ways to combat violent crime
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Law enforcement agencies across the Wiregrass are learning new ways to attack violent crimes. The agencies met at a violent crime reduction strategy meeting. Agencies discussed the different trends they were seeing when it comes to violent crimes. The Dale County Sheriff’s office tells when...
Wanted Geneva man captured
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Jacob Lee Davis, who was wanted by Geneva Police since Friday, September 23, has been captured. Geneve Police released a statement on Thursday, September 29, 2022, confirming his arrest. He evaded arrest last Friday in the Wal-mart parking lot, leading to a pursuit. He was out...
Suspect charged in death of Elba teen
Suspect charged in death of Elba teen
Overturned vehicle causes delays on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene has been cleared, according to ALDOT. News4 is still working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two car-crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays on Highway 52 in Dothan, according to Alabama Department of Transportation.
Man found dead in bin identified
Man found dead in bin identified

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage. Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners can not process any in-person Driver License transactions across the state; however, the online access is still accessible.
Geneva man wanted by police after escaping arrest
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police are asking for public assistance in locating a man who led officers on a chase after an attempted arrest on Friday. According to a press release from the department, officers attempted to apprehend 38-year-old Jacob Davis in the Walmart parking lot in Geneva. After refusing to exit his vehicle, Davis fled the scene and led Geneva officers and Samson officers on a westbound chase on Highway 52.
Suspect in Dothan businessman’s murder wants jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford man charged with capital murder wants his release from the Houston County Jail. 24-year-old Koston Pierce McWaters, among two charged with killing a Dothan businessman, believes he should be given bail. Police allege that McWaters and Mekhi Telfair went to Robert Blount’s home on Labor...
Elba teen dies from possible gunshot wound
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— Elba Police have identified the victim of a possible shooting who died after crashing his car and being rushed to the hospital. On the night of September 26, Elba Police responded to a call about a vehicle running into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset Boulevard.
Inmate on trial for killing of fellow inmate
A Holmes County jury will convene Wednesday morning for the first day of a second-degree murder trial. Raymond Strong, 38, is accused of stabbing fellow inmate Kevin Parker to death at the Holmes Correctional Institution in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit from Florida Department of Law Enforcement, video...
Enterprise donation bin body identified
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of the dead body found on Monday in a clothing donation bin. Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise. Pond, who was homeless according to...
Wiregrass COVID numbers continue to drop
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With only one county still in the yellow, the Wiregrass may soon be seeing an all-green region when it comes to COVID-19 numbers. Three Wiregrass counties are no longer facing high transmission rates, with two in the substantial bracket, and one in the moderate bracket. Only...
The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise has lost a pillar of their community. Richard Fleming passed on Friday at the age of 94. Former City Councilmember Fleming served the City of Enterprise from 1972-1988. He also did time as a fire and police commissioner. “Richard was a champion...
