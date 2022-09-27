ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

17-year-old injured in New Haven Read Street shooting

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KrRkN_0iCAJYva00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Read Street in New Haven Monday night, according to police.

The New Haven Police Department responded to an alert of gunfire on Read Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street around 5:21 p.m. Officers were notified on scene that a 17-year-old boy from New Haven had walked into the hospital at 1450 Chapel St. who had been shot.

Police said the victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or witnessed the incident is urged to reach out to the NHPD Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. All calls may be made anonymously via the tip line at 1 (866) 888-TIPS (8477) or by texting NHPD plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

