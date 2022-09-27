ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City to host hiring event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, the City of Oklahoma City wants to hear from you.

The city is hosting a hiring event to interview job seekers for various departments.

The hiring event will take place at 420 W. Main St. on Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is available at the Sheridan-Walker Public Parking Garage, located at 501 W. Sheridan Ave.

Police: Man shot, killed after car broke down in OKC roadway

Job seekers can apply online for positions by Oct. 4 to interview at the event. Organizers say successful applicants may get on-site conditional job offers or be placed on a hiring list.

Some of the jobs available include:

  • Grounds Maintenance Operator Trainee (Parks & Airports Department, $2,500 bonus)
  • Grounds Maintenance Operator I (Parks & Airports Department, $3,000 bonus)
  • Collection and Distribution Trainee (Utilities Department, $2,500 bonus).

Benefits include 96 hours of vacation leave and 130 hours of sick leave per year, 11 regular holidays per year, employer-paid parking/EMBARK bus pass, a retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement. There are also, life, health, dental, and vision insurance options available.

For more information, visit okc.gov/careers or call (405) 297-2530.

