Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket PowerChoice electricity customers will save this winter
(Sept. 30, 2022) The Nantucket Energy Office released the following message to island electricity customers this week:. The cost of National Grid’s basic service supply rates will be significantly higher this fall and winter. Supply costs have increased due to a combination of factors, including the global energy crisis...
Inquirer and Mirror
Fire destroys nearly completed north-shore home
(Oct. 1, 2022: Update 5:30 p.m.) A nearly-completed house under construction on the island's north shore was completely destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, but firefighters were able to prevent serious damage to nearby homes. Deputy fire chief Sean Mitchell said noone was injured by the fire at 19 East...
Inquirer and Mirror
Archery deer-hunting season opens Monday
(Oct. 2, 2022) Archery deer-hunting season on Nantucket opens Monday and runs through Nov. 26, with shotgun season Nov. 28-Dec. 10 and primitive firearm, also known as black powder or muzzle-loader season, running Dec. 12-31. Hunting on Nantucket is permitted a half-hour before sunrise through a half-hour after sunset and...
Inquirer and Mirror
Cross-country teams lose to Dennis-Yarmouth
(Oct. 1, 2022) The boys and girls cross-country teams both fell at home to Dennis-Yarmouth Friday. The two teams are still looking for their first meet where both squads have all five runners required to score the event. After missing Tuesday’s meet against Sturgis West and Riverview, Hannah Harrington returned...
Inquirer and Mirror
High-wind, coastal-flood advisories in effect for Nantucket Sunday
(Oct. 1, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued high-wind and coastal-flood advisories for Nnatucket Sunday. The high-wind advisory is in effect from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Northeast winds of 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown...
Inquirer and Mirror
Football falls to D-Y 26-14
(Sept. 30, 2022) The football team put forth a better showing than last week but once again committed too many penalties and turnovers to win, falling 26-14 at Dennis-Yarmouth to drop their fourth straight game to open the season. “It was improvement. We scored first, put up some points, had...
Inquirer and Mirror
Lyme disease trial vaccinations underway
(Sept. 30, 2022) Care Access has set up at the VFW, providing trial Lyme disease vaccines, or placebos, to roughly four volunteers per day this week. “We’re starting off slow in the beginning and plan to ramp it up as we go,” Alex Eastman, Care Access’s head of design said.
Inquirer and Mirror
Football, D-Y square off Friday
(Sept. 29, 2022) With the football team looking to put last week’s 43-8 loss at West Bridgewater in the rearview mirror, head coach Tim Psaradelis has liked what he’s seen from the Whalers in practice this week as they gear up for Friday’s game at Dennis-Yarmouth. “It’s...
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball beats Nauset in straight sets
(Oct. 1, 2022) The volleyball team finished off another win in straight sets Friday, beating Nauset 3-0 on the road to move to 7-0 on the season. The Whalers prevailed 25-8, 25-9 and 25-16. While the tighter margin in the third set at first glance might indicate a late letdown, head coach Andrew Viselli said it was actuall a case of both teams improving as the match progressed.
