(Oct. 1, 2022) The volleyball team finished off another win in straight sets Friday, beating Nauset 3-0 on the road to move to 7-0 on the season. The Whalers prevailed 25-8, 25-9 and 25-16. While the tighter margin in the third set at first glance might indicate a late letdown, head coach Andrew Viselli said it was actuall a case of both teams improving as the match progressed.

