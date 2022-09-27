Read full article on original website
Brandon Smollett
4d ago
False accusation and conviction based on hearsay, circumstantial evidence and a wild story by the victim...no evidence whatsoever
Reply(1)
3
Related
Law enforcement, prosecutors participate in 'Top Gun drug training program
BOISE, Idaho — Top Gun is not just a summer blockbuster. It is also a new training course for law enforcement and prosecutors across Idaho. The program is an intensive undercover training course for narcotics enforcement and is hosted by the Idaho State Police (ISP) and Idaho National Guard.
Hoadley to be de-certified after sentencing
BOISE, Idaho — Joseph Hoadley, who was found guilty on three felony charges on Sept. 24, will be de-certified by Idaho State Police's POST council after he is sentenced on Dec. 15 of this year. According to ISP, any officer who is sentenced after a felony conviction is de-certified,...
eastidahonews.com
Goldminer fined $150,000 for unauthorized dredging of Idaho river
BOISE (The Spokesman Review) — A miner who admitted to using equipment to suck up gold from the bed of a 62-mile-long river in north-central Idaho has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge for failing to receive the proper permits. Shannon Poe, of California, had the civil penalty...
Police believe two suspects in Meridian pharmacy theft are connected to other Idaho robberies
BOISE, Idaho — Police pursued two men through Idaho, Oregon and Nevada in connection to a robbery at a Meridian pharmacy on Monday. Tyheir Bolden, 24, and Antonio Watkins, 24, were taken into custody 250 miles away from Meridian in Humboldt County, Nevada. Police now believe the suspects are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Lights of Hope' tribute remembers individuals impacted by cancer
BOISE, Idaho — Over 3,000 Idahoans will lose their lives to cancer in 2022. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) hosted "Lights of Hope" events in Boise and Meridian to remember all those who have been impacted by cancer, and push for legislation to fight the disease.
Missing in Utah: Family of Dylan Rounds continued to be left out of investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Authorities won’t relinquish their investigation of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared on Memorial Day weekend. He was operating his farm in Lucin in western Box Elder County. The mother of Dylan Rounds claimed authorities with Box Elder told her they will not turn the case to another agency to […]
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
eastidahonews.com
Are you required to have a front license plate on your vehicle? Here’s what Idaho law says
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
RELATED PEOPLE
Two people facing felony battery charges after police say they attacked others with weapons
Two people were recently arrested and charged with felonies after police say they battered people with weapons during separate incidents in East Idaho this month. Jacob Wesley Mack, 22, of Woods Cross, Utah, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony attempted strangulation following an incident that began to unfold in Lava Hot Springs around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a motel on...
Nevada police arrest suspects in Meridian pharmacy robbery
BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department announced two men are in custody in Nevada Tuesday following a robbery at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road Monday. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreens,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla County drug dealer faces federal charges
PORTLAND — A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging an Eastern Oregon man with distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Umatilla County, Oregon. Edain Laurel Lozano, 35, of Umatilla County, Oregon has been charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl...
Going Fishing In Idaho? Don’t Get Busted For Drugs
When one visits Idaho, it's tough to resist the urge to do a little fishing. With the plethora of beautiful scenery here, we totally get why everyone wants to spend as much time outside as possible. Unfortunately, for this visitor, outdoor time turned into time behind bars. And yes, this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Water rates could be increasing in the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — Residents in the Treasure Valley could be seeing an increase in their water bills, after Veolia filed a request with Idaho Public Utilities Commission to raise rates. Veolia Environment, which merged with Suez earlier this year, is one of the largest water companies in the world....
Former Idaho governor honored by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights with new building name
BOISE, Idaho — This iconic Idaho spot, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, is set for a big upgrade designed to be a beacon of light in the community. “We are so excited. We've received word that ground is breaking within a matter of weeks and the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights,” said Dan Prinzing Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
Illegal dumping near Mountain Home threatens public access to endowment land
BOISE, Idaho — "Pick up after yourself." The line has been muttered by mothers around the world and now, the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) is asking the public to do the same. The IDL loaded up two trailers and two picked beds with trash found on endowment land...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Savings Month: Tips on utilizing Idaho's 529 savings plan
BOISE, Idaho — Preparing for college can be a challenge financially. Headlines these days highlight the debt some students go into to get a degree. It is a headline that might push students away from purposing higher education, but did you know the State of Idaho has an education program to help families achieve their education goals?
Idahoans call out 'advisory question' on general election ballot for leading language
IDAHO, USA — Idaho Governor Brad Little called lawmakers back to the statehouse in August for a special legislative session. The session lasted one day - Sept. 1 - after lawmakers quickly passed House Bill 1. The legislation created $500 million in tax rebates, lowered the state's flat income tax rate to 5.8% and pushed $410 million toward public education.
North Dakota Man Gets Nearly 5 Years For Meth Distribution Crime
A North Dakota man, who was arrested after a high-speed chase south of Gillette two years ago, was sentenced for a methamphetamine crime to nearly five years imprisonment in federal court on Monday. Jerry Darnell Dawson Jr., heard the 70-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine from U.S....
Post Register
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 5