RCPD purchases protective hoods designed to prevent cancer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City firefighters mission statement is prepare, prevent, and protect the community -- and it’s certainly not a job that comes without risk. In fact, one of the major health concerns for firefighters is cancer. “Firefighters have a 9% greater chance of being diagnosed...
Diaper drive in Rapid City is coming to an end
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public has a few days left to donate diapers during the week-long community diaper drive, part of Diaper Need Awareness Week in Rapid City. The Diaper Drive is a project undertaken by Volunteers of America. City Hall, Fire Station 1, the Rapid City Public Safety Building, the Black Hills Pregnancy Center, and Mommy’s Closets are serving as collection points. Mayor Allender is encouraging citizens to donate generously to the diaper drive during Awareness Week and throughout the year to diaper banks, diaper drives, and organizations that distribute diapers to families in need in the community.
One More Warm Day Today then Much Cooler, and Wetter this Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One more warm day is on tap for western South Dakota today with highs in the 70s and 80s, but not 90s like we saw in spots yesterday. In Wyoming temperatures will be in the 60s today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in Wyoming,...
Friday Night Hike, September 30, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In game one of the Prospector Bowl, the Belle Fourche Broncs showed off some horsepower in their win over Lakota Tech. Plus, a comeback victory at Lyle Hare Stadium after Spearfish trailed by double-digits against Mitchell. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
Despite delays, the Block 5 development is projected to break ground in a few weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Block 5 development happening downtown Rapid City was projected to start construction in September but due to unforeseen circumstances, the project is now being delayed. According to the Chief Operating Officer for Lloyd Companies, the delay was based on financials and issues at the...
Yellow Jackets win 137th Black Hills Brawl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Homestake Trophy is headed to Spearfish as the Black Hills State defeated South Dakota Mines in the 137th edition of the Black Hills Brawl. Ben Burns has the highlights from Saturday’s exciting matchup.
Early voting is under way in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Absentee voting and mail-in ballots allows voters to cast a ballot outside of in-person voting on election day. The Pennington County Auditors Office says that the first week of early voting is going smoothly, claiming that so far for absentee voting, they have seen about 1,200 people.
New ladder truck rolls into Station 6
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday morning the Rapid City Fire Department held a ceremony and blessing to welcome their new ladder truck into service. The ceremony included a traditional push-in, where the truck was pushed into Station Six by members of the department. This tradition dates back to the...
Rapid City police receive special visitor
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A special visitor stopped by the Public Safety Building in Rapid City this morning. Rosalyn Baldwin, from Louisiana, is traveling across the country on a mission to show appreciation for law enforcement. Her little brother Phillip also made the stop in Rapid City. They...
What we learned from the South Dakota gubernatorial debate
All three candidates for the governor's race in South Dakota met for the first and only time to debate the issues ahead of the November election on Friday night in Rapid City. Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking re-election for what could be her second term, but faces Democratic challenger state Rep. Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. It's the only debate Noem has agreed to participate in.
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
Business owners share concerns about downtown parking garage closure
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Plans to renovate the parking garage on Main Street are in the works. But there are concerns about what the decrease in parking spaces could mean for downtown Rapid City businesses. Friday morning Rapid City’s community development and public works departments heard concerns about how...
Thefts spark warning by police
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s an invasion of privacy, and a crime, that law enforcement officials say has been on the rise in the area. The Sturgis Police Department and Meade County Sheriff’s office are now warning people about an uptick in burglaries at area storage facilities. Theft has been a problem at storage units around the Northern Black Hills area.
Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man accused of killing his sister last week made his first appearance in court Monday. 28 -year-old Nicklaus Houchin is accused of strangling 31-year-old Danielle Houchin while in a car that was used for an app-based food delivery service. Witnesses told police there were...
