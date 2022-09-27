RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public has a few days left to donate diapers during the week-long community diaper drive, part of Diaper Need Awareness Week in Rapid City. The Diaper Drive is a project undertaken by Volunteers of America. City Hall, Fire Station 1, the Rapid City Public Safety Building, the Black Hills Pregnancy Center, and Mommy’s Closets are serving as collection points. Mayor Allender is encouraging citizens to donate generously to the diaper drive during Awareness Week and throughout the year to diaper banks, diaper drives, and organizations that distribute diapers to families in need in the community.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO