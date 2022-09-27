Read full article on original website
Related
Graham Potter promises Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claim
Conor Gallagher will get the chance to impress Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup, Graham Potter has promised.
Harry Kane sets two Premier League records in north London derby
Harry Kane set two Premier League scoring records in the north London derby against Arsenal.
Antonio Conte press conference: North London derby; Son on free-kicks; Richarlison support
Antonio Conte has addressed the media ahead of Tottenham's trip to Arsenal in the north London derby on Saturday.
Eddie Howe distances himself from becoming England manager
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has responded to the possibility of replacing Gareth Southgate as England manager.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Graham Potter press conference: First Premier League game; Kante fitness; Working with Aubameyang
Graham Potter speaks to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.
Thierry Henry reflects on his 'tough' competitive streak with the New York Red Bulls
When Thierry Henry arrived at the New York Red Bulls in 2010, he wasn't looking for friends. He was looking for success.
Soccer-Wolves dismiss coach Lage with club in relegation zone
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers sacked their Portuguese manager Bruno Lage on Sunday following a poor start to the Premier League campaign, with the club languishing in the relegation zone after one win in their opening eight games.
Phil Neville counting himself 'fortunate' to have Gonzalo Higuain at Inter Miami
He's come in for plenty of stick during his time in Fort Lauderdale but, right now, Gonzalo Higuain is carrying Inter Miami to the MLS Cup Playoffs. The veteran Argentine striker scored the late winner in a vital 1-0 victory away at Toronto FC on Friday night, leaving the Herons on the cusp of sealing their post-season spot.
MLS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New England Revolution not giving up on 'slim' MLS Cup Playoffs hopes, says Arena
The New England Revolution head into this weekend looking for a miracle. Last season's Supporters' Shield winners host Atlanta United at Gillette Stadium looking to do their bit in overturning a four-point gap between themselves and the MLS Cup Playoffs spots. The problem? Only two regular-season games remain, with the...
MLS・
Twitter reacts as Haaland and Foden score hat-tricks in thumping Manchester derby win
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both struck hat tricks as Manchester City smashed rivals Manchester United in the Premier League. Twitter had its say.
Sadio Mane 'couldn't believe' winning Champions League with Liverpool
Sadio Mane admits he couldn't believe it when he won the Champions League with Liverpool.
Arsenal extend adidas partnership to 2030
Arsenal announce new long-term partnership with adidas, with major focus on progressive sustainability & promoting the women's team.
Nike prioritising Erling Haaland deal over Harry Kane extension
Nike are making Harry Kane wait on a new boot deal in order to sign Erling Haaland to the brand.
NE Revs 2-1 Atlanta United player ratings: Five Stripes' MLS Cup Playoffs hopes extinguished
Atlanta United's 2022 season effectively came to a miserable end with a 2-1 defeat to the New England Revolution on Saturday. With the Revs already eliminated from MLS Cup Playoffs contention thanks to Inter Miami's win over Toronto FC on Friday, there was a sparse crowd and flat atmosphere at Gillette Stadium.
Erling Haaland's father suggests striker wants to prove himself across Europe's top leagues
Erling Haaland's father has revealed he is looking to test himself across Europe, suggesting he may not stay at Man City for long.
Jordan Pickford wins September Castrol Save of the Month award
Jordan Pickford has won the September Castrol Save of the Month award for a brilliant stop against Liverpool.
Steven Gerrard gives contract update on Arsenal target Douglas Luiz
Steven Gerrard speaks about the contract situation regarding Arsenal target Douglas Luiz.
Man City predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester United
US women's national team names 24-player roster for October friendlies
U.S. women’s national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski named the 24-player roster set to face England and Spain for the October friendlies, with Sophia Smith and Megan Rapinoe paving the way.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal see off Tottenham on derby day
Twitter reacts to Arsenal's north London derby victory over Tottenham.
90min
860
Followers
10K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0