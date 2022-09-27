There were three iterations of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup on Saturday, with changes twice made due to Justin Turner and Chris Taylor both getting scratched. Turner was in the initial Dodgers lineup before manager Dave Roberts revealed he would not start for a fourth consecutive game because of a left shin contusion. Gavin Lux was inserted into the lineup at second base, and Hanser Alberto shifted over to third base.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO