Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
18 Things to do in October in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for FreeYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Wagyu Japanese BBQ in Los Angeles - Tama EnDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Related
Josh Donaldson clearly uncomfortable in Yankees clubhouse after Judge, Rizzo trolls
Josh Donaldson recently became a father (again) in the beginning of September after welcoming his second daughter into the world. He got to celebrate once again this month on Tuesday night when the New York Yankees clinched the AL East in Toronto. A party ensued in the visiting clubhouse when...
Pair of ex-Yankees are on Marlins’ possible short list of manager candidates to replace Don Mattingly
Derek Jeter and Gary Denbo are gone and Don Mattingly’s days are numbered. But don’t worry because a heavy New York Yankees presence remains in place for the Miami Marlins. General manager Kim Ng was a one-time Brian Cashman disciple and she appears to have a pair of ex-Yankees on her short list to fill the club’s managerial opening.
Padres, Dodgers Fans Brawl in Stands at Petco Park
A Padres fan pummeled a Dodgers fan with haymakers during a fight in the stands.
Dodgers: What Happened to Edwin Rios? Why is He Not on the Roster?
There were high hopes for Edwin Rios at the season’s start. He was expected to play on a near every day basis, and contribute as one of the better power hitters on this talented roster. With the addition of the universal DH, there was much more flexibility to get Rios involved on a more consistent basis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre Daily
Dodgers: Current Big Leaguer Not Impressed by Fan Trash Talk at Dodger Stadium
The Athletic did a poll of nearly 200 big leaguers to ask them a variety of questions, ranging from "Who would you want to pitch Game 7 of the World Series?" to "Who do you think will win the World Series?" One of the questions had some interesting answers for...
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
Carlos Correa sends Twins clear message about contract demands
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency this winter. On Thursday, he made clear that the price tag to retain him will not be an easy one to meet. Correa said Thursday that he is a “product.” Like any other...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Takes Miguel Vargas Under His Wing
Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas hasn’t had quite the September he hoped when he was called up with the roster expansion in early September, but he has been hitting much better lately, posting a .294 batting average and .748 OPS over his last five games. Vargas came into September with...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
From tacos to pitches, Dodgers prospect brings the heat
As a teenager growing up in the small town of Tepatitlán de Morelos in the Mexican state of Jalisco, Dodgers pitching prospect Octavio Becerra had a jammed-packed schedule: he went to school in the mornings, trained in the afternoons and spent evenings working. And it wasn’t any job: He was delivering meals and chopping up meat at his uncle’s taquería -- a restaurant specializing in tacos.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injuries: Chris Taylor Out Of Lineup Due To Neck Tightness
There were three iterations of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup on Saturday, with changes twice made due to Justin Turner and Chris Taylor both getting scratched. Turner was in the initial Dodgers lineup before manager Dave Roberts revealed he would not start for a fourth consecutive game because of a left shin contusion. Gavin Lux was inserted into the lineup at second base, and Hanser Alberto shifted over to third base.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Comfortable With Potential Bullpen Role For Postseason
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has been suggesting the team may take an unconventional approach with their pitching staff during the postseason because of injuries, and some of that was seen with Andrew Heaney appearing out of the bullpen on Thursday night. Rather than make his turn in the...
Comments / 0