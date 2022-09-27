ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice

Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
From tacos to pitches, Dodgers prospect brings the heat

As a teenager growing up in the small town of Tepatitlán de Morelos in the Mexican state of Jalisco, Dodgers pitching prospect Octavio Becerra had a jammed-packed schedule: he went to school in the mornings, trained in the afternoons and spent evenings working. And it wasn’t any job: He was delivering meals and chopping up meat at his uncle’s taquería -- a restaurant specializing in tacos.
Dodgers Injuries: Chris Taylor Out Of Lineup Due To Neck Tightness

There were three iterations of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup on Saturday, with changes twice made due to Justin Turner and Chris Taylor both getting scratched. Turner was in the initial Dodgers lineup before manager Dave Roberts revealed he would not start for a fourth consecutive game because of a left shin contusion. Gavin Lux was inserted into the lineup at second base, and Hanser Alberto shifted over to third base.
