NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on October 5 at 8:30 am Central time for a free webinar for new businesses. Participants will learn about state tax obligations for new businesses in Tennessee and about other resources that may help their businesses. Each new business webinar, offered quarterly, covers topics such as tax registration, sales and use tax, business tax, franchise and excise taxes, and how to get help from the Department of Revenue as well as other relevant state agencies.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO