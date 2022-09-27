Read full article on original website
tn.gov
Tennessee Beef Promotion Board to Meet
NASHVILLE– The Tennessee Beef Promotion Board will meet Oct. 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. CDT at the Tennessee Beef Industry Council located at 530 Brandies Circle Suite A in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The meeting is open to the public. Individuals interested in addressing the board should plan to arrive early...
tn.gov
Opioid Abatement Council Meeting
Tennessee's Opioid Abatement Council will hold its second meeting in Knoxville. Please note the meeting times are in Eastern Daylight Time. Guest attendance is possible but space is limited. For more information, reach out to Council Executive Director Mary Shelton using the email address on the right. You can find...
tn.gov
Tennessee Sends 9-1-1 Resources to Florida for Hurricane Ian Response
Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has deployed two teams of 9-1-1 emergency response personnel to Florida to help local first responders answer emergency calls and dispatch resources in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath. “Tennessee continues to support Florida with resources and personnel as they navigate the...
tn.gov
Tennessee Begins Summer P-EBT Distribution
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Human Services announces the distribution of Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) beginning this week. Summer P-EBT The distribution of P-EBT benefits covering summer 2022 has begun. Eligibility for P-EBT is based on National School Lunch Program qualification consistent with the 2021-2022 school year. P-EBT benefits will be available to children who:
tn.gov
Free Webinar for New Businesses October 5
NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on October 5 at 8:30 am Central time for a free webinar for new businesses. Participants will learn about state tax obligations for new businesses in Tennessee and about other resources that may help their businesses. Each new business webinar, offered quarterly, covers topics such as tax registration, sales and use tax, business tax, franchise and excise taxes, and how to get help from the Department of Revenue as well as other relevant state agencies.
tn.gov
Concrete Work Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting lane closures on Interstate 24 over the weekend for work on the median. The work on I-24 will begin Friday, September 30, at 8 p.m. and last until Monday, October 3, at 5 a.m. at State Route 254/Bell Road (Exit 59). Crews with Bell and Associates will be demolishing the median wall and pouring concrete for an overhead sign footer.
