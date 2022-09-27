Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Tom Brady and Buccaneers should be sick over Packers accusation
The final play of the drive by the Buccaneers against the Packers was already hotly contested, but the recent accusation only makes things worse. For what its worth, the Buccaneers did very little to deserve anything more than what they got in the Packers game. The defense looked great, but...
Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news
The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson explains why Cooper Rush has been successful
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Mystery of Bojan Bogdanovic trade to Pistons for pittance solved
The trade of Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons was a head scratcher to many NBA experts. Why would the tanking-hard Utah Jazz send a really good player to a rebuilding team, for very little in return? It appears the mystery may have been solved. When the news broke about...
Vikings barely outlast Saints 28-25 on a double doink
There is no reason that this game should have been close but in classic Vikings fashion, they allowed a team missing their QB1, RB1 and WR to be competitive and held on by a sliver in a 28-25 victory in London. The win makes the Vikings the first-ever team to go 3-0 in London.
Video: Lewis Cine carted off field, taken to hospital after gruesome leg injury
Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine was carted off the field and taken to a London hospital after suffering a gruesome leg injury. The NFL‘s international series kicked off its first game of the season on Sunday, but it didn’t take long for the action to come to a halt.
Barely: Arkansas hangs on in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
In and around Fayetteville, doom and gloom have been common the last 24 hours. That isn’t the case elsewhere. The Arkansas football team fell to Alabama on Saturday, 49-26, but didn’t fall out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Hogs checked in at No. 25 after being beaten by the now-No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide. Alabama took the top spot from Georgia, which needed a fourth-quarter rally to get past Missouri on Saturday night. The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 while the Hogs fell from No. 19. The SEC was everywhere in the poll. Arkansas’ opponent in Week 6, Mississippi State, cracked...
Oregon continues to climb up the USA TODAY Coaches poll
The first day of October didn’t bring many upsets in college football, although Missouri gave No. 1 Georgia a huge scare. As a result, there weren’t many changes in the USA TODAY Coaches poll this week. Oregon, however, did climb three spots to No. 12 after the Ducks’ 45-27 late-night win over Stanford. They are one spot behind No. 11 Utah, who moved two spots up after its big win over Oregon State. USC remains the top Pac-12 team in the poll as the Trojans stay the No. 6 team in the country. UCLA makes it first appearance in the poll as the Bruins are 5-0, on a nine-game winning streak and the Bruins will now prepare for a huge game next week with Utah in the Rose Bowl. Despite their most recent and first loss of the season, the Washington Huskies managed to stay in the poll at No. 24. List 5 takeaways from Ducks revenge-filled blowout over the Stanford Cardinal
Joe Theismann defends Commanders’ Carson Wentz after shaky Week 3
The Washington Commanders are looking to shake off a disastrous performance in Week 3 when they got pummeled by Philadelphia. The lopsided game has fans second-guessing what this team can achieve this season, especially since it brought out the worst in Carson Wentz, who crumbled under pressure. Having said that,...
Atlanta Braves prove once again power beats pitching against New York Mets
The New York Mets seemed to have the advantage with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on the mound, but the Atlanta Braves proved that power can beat pitching, even in the biggest series of the season. One night after tagging deGrom for three home runs, the Atlanta Braves turned to...
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
