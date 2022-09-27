ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news

The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
Barely: Arkansas hangs on in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

In and around Fayetteville, doom and gloom have been common the last 24 hours. That isn’t the case elsewhere. The Arkansas football team fell to Alabama on Saturday, 49-26, but didn’t fall out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Hogs checked in at No. 25 after being beaten by the now-No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide. Alabama took the top spot from Georgia, which needed a fourth-quarter rally to get past Missouri on Saturday night. The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 while the Hogs fell from No. 19. The SEC was everywhere in the poll. Arkansas’ opponent in Week 6, Mississippi State, cracked...
Oregon continues to climb up the USA TODAY Coaches poll

The first day of October didn’t bring many upsets in college football, although Missouri gave No. 1 Georgia a huge scare. As a result, there weren’t many changes in the USA TODAY Coaches poll this week. Oregon, however, did climb three spots to No. 12 after the Ducks’ 45-27 late-night win over Stanford. They are one spot behind No. 11 Utah, who moved two spots up after its big win over Oregon State. USC remains the top Pac-12 team in the poll as the Trojans stay the No. 6 team in the country. UCLA makes it first appearance in the poll as the Bruins are 5-0, on a nine-game winning streak and the Bruins will now prepare for a huge game next week with Utah in the Rose Bowl. Despite their most recent and first loss of the season, the Washington Huskies managed to stay in the poll at No. 24. List 5 takeaways from Ducks revenge-filled blowout over the Stanford Cardinal
