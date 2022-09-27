The first day of October didn’t bring many upsets in college football, although Missouri gave No. 1 Georgia a huge scare. As a result, there weren’t many changes in the USA TODAY Coaches poll this week. Oregon, however, did climb three spots to No. 12 after the Ducks’ 45-27 late-night win over Stanford. They are one spot behind No. 11 Utah, who moved two spots up after its big win over Oregon State. USC remains the top Pac-12 team in the poll as the Trojans stay the No. 6 team in the country. UCLA makes it first appearance in the poll as the Bruins are 5-0, on a nine-game winning streak and the Bruins will now prepare for a huge game next week with Utah in the Rose Bowl. Despite their most recent and first loss of the season, the Washington Huskies managed to stay in the poll at No. 24. List 5 takeaways from Ducks revenge-filled blowout over the Stanford Cardinal

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO