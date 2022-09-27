ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Metro Detroit Boy Scouts raising money after thieves steal $6k worth of camping gear

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7f9L_0iCAIja400

WAYNE (WWJ) - A local Boy Scouts troop is turning to the community for help after thousands of dollars of equipment was stolen out of their trailer sometime over the weekend.

Leaders of St Mary's Troop 735 said they discovered the theft on Sunday after they realized all of their camping gear, valued at $6,000, was missing.

"It will take thousands if dollars to replace all if this and unfortunately for our Troop we are barely surviving," the troop said on GoFundMe.

Leaders have started a crowd funding page to try and replace the items that were taken.

"Our group if scouts have been together for over 10 years and they go on monthly camp outs," leaders wrote. "Please be so kind to help donate to get our stuff replace or share our link!"

Some of the equipment that was taken include multiple tents and cooking items such a pressure cookers and Dutch ovens.

Police are currently investigating the theft. The troop's GoFundMe page can be found here .

Comments / 1

