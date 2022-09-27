ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Manufacturing jobs at highest since 1970s

By Devan Markham, Stephanie Haines
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wT7nS_0iCAIQl900

( NewsNation ) — Manufacturing and factory jobs have skyrocketed across the U.S. despite living in an era of high inflation and shortages, new data reflects. More people have joined the manufacturing workforce than in pre-pandemic times.

Manufacturers cut 1.3 million jobs in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic . But since then, the most recent jobs report revealed that there are almost 13 million people with manufacturing jobs — the most since November 2008. The all-time peak for jobs in manufacturing was back in 1979.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , 22,000 more people started jobs in manufacturing in August. Close to 300,000 more people were employed so far this year. And 67,000 more people are working in manufacturing than before the pandemic.

Mortgage rates jump past 6% for 1st time since 2008

A recent McKinsey and Company report found most manufacturing jobs are for cars, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, computers and electronics, machinery, metals, chemicals and transportation production.

Earlier this month Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the recession of the pandemic was unique because consumers wanted more goods rather than services.

The pandemic challenged the global supply chain and, as a result, many businesses are trying to rely less on outsourcing production . But an ongoing worker shortage is still a challenge for the industry.

The National Association of Manufacturers said there were more than 800,000 job openings in July 2022, and predicts that by 2030, more than 2 million jobs will go unfilled if recruiters don’t do more to encourage people to join the industry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

$100,000 seized in AU student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her Auburn condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. Friday, September 22nd, Narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along […]
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for fleeing MHP traffic stop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) are looking for a person they said ran from a traffic stop in South Jackson on Thursday, September 29. They said the suspect sped off from a trooper who tried to pull them over. After a short chase, the person got out of the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two accused of stealing vehicle from Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police arrested two men for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Northside Drive on Tuesday. The vehicle, a gray Dodge Charger, was reported stolen on September 27 from 787 East Northside Drive after the victim noticed her car keys missing from her purse. Police said Fermonte Cotton, 21, and Qadar Henderson, 23, […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckinsey And Company#Pharmaceuticals#Chemicals#Linus Business#Business Economics#Business Industry#Treasury
WJTV 12

Columbus restaurant owner arrested, appears in court on multiple charges pertaining to cameras in bathroom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus restaurant owner is facing 23 felony charges pertaining to hidden cameras in his business and his residence. Dennis Cleveland Thompson was arrested Thursday and appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning to answer to the charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, and knowingly using/installing a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJTV 12

Woman crashes into Vicksburg/Warren County school bus

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman collided with a Vicksburg/Warren County school bus on Interstate 20 on Thursday, September 29. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m. on Interstate 20. They said a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jacqueline James, 57, of Vicksburg, was […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WJTV 12

Body discovered at Alabama dumpster

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika.  The body of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was discovered around 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up […]
OPELIKA, AL
WJTV 12

Body found in Leake County creek

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leake County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in a creek. Breezy News reported the man was found in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line just after 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30. According to investigators, they received a call about a […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

20-year-old shot dead steps from a Columbus Elementary School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 20-year-old has been shot dead, just steps away from a Columbus Elementary School. The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County School District Police responded to 6195 Georgetown Drive regarding a shooting just after 5:30pm on Friday. The residence sits right across the street from East Columbus Magnet Academy. The […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJTV 12

Medical marijuana facility opens for business in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mockingbird Facility for medical marijuana is now open for business. The facility has been developing its business since January this year. CEO Clint Patterson said since January, the business has established four flower rooms and its first harvest will be in October. The facility will have product ready for patients […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy