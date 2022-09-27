ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Boy, 14, among 4 shot in Chicago Monday

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DnB8L_0iCAILak00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- At least four people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 14-year-old boy seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Deering.

-The boy was in the 10500 block of South Yates Avenue about 8:25 p.m. when someone in a vehicle drove up and opened fire, Chicago police said. The teen was grazed in the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

-A 24-year-old man was shot in the face early Monday on the South Side, according to police. He was wounded while inside a vehicle about 2 a.m. in the 9500 block of South University Avenue. His vehicle also was hit several times by gunfire. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

-A man was shot in Uptown on the North Side about 5:40 p.m. The man, 25, was on the street in the 4500 block of North Broadway Avenue when someone shot him in the leg, police said. He was transported in good condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

-Late Monday, a 55-year-old man was shot while riding a bicycle in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. He was biking south about 11:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when he was shot in the left calf. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests were reported in Monday’s shootings.

Over the weekend , at least seven people were killed and 38 other people were injured in shootings throughout the city.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

