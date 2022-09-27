Brevard County courts to close at least Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian nears

The chief judge of the 18th Judicial Circuit, which includes Brevard, has canceled most court proceedings Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida's west coast. The state attorney's office also notified witnesses and others that its offices will also be closed for two days.

The court order was given due to the most recent projections which show that Ian is expected to become a major storm and could dump heavy rain along the Space Coast creating traffic hazards and potential flooding. That means courthouses in Titusville, Viera, and Melbourne will be closed from Wednesday through Friday.

“Due to the shift in Hurricane Ian’s path and uncertainty of weather conditions, road safety, and the possibility of power outages, I have made the decision to cancel court proceedings Wednesday through Thursday,” Chief Judge Jessica Recksiedler said in a statement.

The closures are part of widespread effort by cities, schools and businesses to use precaution as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. Chief Judge Recksidler canceled the proceedings in both Brevard and Seminole County, which includes some hearings. First appearance, juvenile detention, and shelter hearings that are done virtually will continue to occur. Those residents called for jury duty should not report since court proceedings have been postponed, court officials said.

