Giants tried to trade Kenny Golladay, were willing to take on 'significant chunk' of salary: Report

Kenny Golladay put together another frustrating performance in Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, dropping two passes and not logging a single reception after playing just two snaps the week before.

Golladay, who has shaped up to be one of the worst free agent contracts in recent NFL memory, is a $72 million receiver who hasn’t capitalized on limited playing time, and has openly disagreed with the team’s playing time allotment.

All signs point towards a breakup being necessary, but not practical given Golladay’s seemingly egregious contract. But, according to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Giants tried to trade off Golladay while offering to retain a “significant chunk” of his salary before roster cutdowns, but weren’t able to find a suitor.

Breer added that Golladay has been available via trade “for a while,” but, to no surprise, his contract is making it tough for the Giants to move him.

Golladay trade rumors will likely continue to swirl, but his performance on Monday likely didn’t do anything to help his trade stock.

