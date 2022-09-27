ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake up before KEF's SUBtember sale ends and get a free KW-1 Wireless Kit

 5 days ago
There are plenty of songs about the month of September that you can stream through your speakers: Green Day’s “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” “September Gurls” by Big Star, and the GOAT “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, to name a few. And all of them sound even better with a subwoofer from British hi-fi purveyor KEF to take over the bass and leave more headroom in your main drivers for all those classic melodies. Some additional low down on this great low-end: Act now and you can take advantage of KEF’s SUBtember event, running until the end of the month, where you can snag the award-winning audio company’s Kube, KC62, or KF92 and get a free KW1 Wireless Kit —a $200 value—opening up not only your frequency response but where you can put your subwoofer without stringing cable(s) around the room. That leaves more space for the boom and to boogie.

If you’re looking for slappin’ bass in music, movies, and video game soundtracks, look no further than the Kube 10b , which features a custom-designed 10-inch woofer and 300-watt RMS amplifier to hit 24Hz depths.

The Kube 10b also includes an easy-to-use input and control panel on the back. Three placement settings—free-standing, in-cabinet, or corner—allow for peak-performing sound wherever they’re placed, and Intelligent Bass Extension (iBX) digital signaling gives you dynamic bass at any volume level. Recently experienced in a custom home theater by one of our editors, several Kube subwoofers working in tandem propagated wave of bass after wave of bass, impressing him with the way each surge managed to be percussive not just concussive.

If you’re looking to achieve rock concert-level sounds in your living room, check out the KEF KF92 , which uses dual force-cancelling 9-inch woofers to achieve response down to 11Hz and up to 110 dB. While that sounds like some intimidating rumble, this sub is designed for accurate, musical bass: each woofer is made up of an aluminum skin atop a paper cone for precise, dynamic tones.

And if you’re looking for sonic depth without a deep footprint, choose the KEF KC62 . You heard it here first: this will be the best compact pick in our upcoming subwoofers round-up (check back in October for the full reveal). The dual 6-inch woofers in this easily integrated sealed compartment are a perfect complement to one of our top powered speakers , the LS50 Wireless II . Pair them (like in the almost realistically scaled photo above) and you have a customizable connected set-up that uses DSP to optimize enviable audio from any imaginable source in even the tightest spaces.

Speaking of September ending, the KEF SUBtember sale ends when spooky season begins, meaning you have four days to get your sound system ready for Halloween hits like Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me” or the 1977 “Suspiria” movie soundtrack by Goblin. The right sub will leave you shivering because everything sounds so frightfully good.

