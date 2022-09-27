Petersburg property owner takes quick action on graffiti targeting historic foundation

PETERSBURG — Graffiti that was apparently meant to intimidate a local historic foundation has been taken care of, thanks to quick action by the owner of the property where the messages had been painted.

Monday, the Historic Petersburg Foundation reported that a message had been spray-painted on an oil tank next door to its East Washington Street headquarters. The message that read, "No trespasing Your bieng watched [sic]" and adorned with swastikas had apparently been put up some time Sunday night, said HPF president Kyle Tucker.

Tucker said he saw the message as one of intimidation because HPF has several Black board members and some Black tenants in its building. The house where the graffiti was found is located across a driveway from the HPF headquarters, and the tank can be seen from the headquarters.

In addition to the graffiti on the tank, a swastika had been painted on a drum next to the tank, and a thin rope had been strung the length of the driveway with a sign attached that read, "Violators will be delt [sic] with."

Tucker said HPF staff and directors had been having issues with someone at the house, but he did not have any proof that the person was responsible for the graffiti.

"HPF has a few Black board members and tenants in our building. He's been yelling racial slurs at them," Tucker claimed.

Tucker said he spoke with Petersburg Police about the incident, who suggested that HPF put up trespassing signs and video surveillance on the building to defend against any future episodes. Deputy Police Chief Emanuel Chambliss comfirmed in a text that his department is investigating.

According to city records, the property is owned by Lew Meredith, proprietor of the Flower Mart that is next door to the house. When contacted by The Progress-Index Monday afternoon, Meredith said he was unaware that the graffiti had been painted or that HPF had been having problems with the person on his property..

"I will take care of it right away," Meredith said.

And he did. Tuesday morning, the graffiti on the tank had been covered over by paint, and the drum, rope and sign all were gone.

Tucker said in a text, "I guess Lew spoke to him and read him the riot act."

Last month in an unrelated action, racist graffiti was spray-painted on a fence at a home-construction site in Petersburg's Blandford area. Police still are investigating that incident.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

