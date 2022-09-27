ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, TX

KRGV

Pharr authorities investigating cause of tractor-trailer fire

Pharr officials are investigating why a tractor-trailer went up in flames Thursday morning. The tractor-trailer carrying gravel was traveling from San Juan to Pharr when, for unknown reasons, it became fully engulfed in flames off the expressway near the 1200 block of Gumwood and the Frontage Road. The driver escaped...
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Driver Charged In Deadly Rural Hidalgo County Crash

A Mission man has been arrested in the death of a passenger in an apparent drunken driving crash north of Alton this past weekend. 42-year-old Walter Enrique Martinez was behind the wheel of a Mazda 6 heading north on Moorefield Road a little after midnight Saturday. The sedan collided with a GMC Sierra pickup truck heading south. The crash killed Martinez’s passenger, 65-year-old Ernesto Gomez Sanchez. The pickup driver and a passenger were hospitalized, treated for their injuries, and released.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD identifies man killed in standoff with police

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man shot and killed by Edinburg police officers Tuesday after a standoff near a middle school has been identified. Leroy Villarreal, 36, was the man who was shot by police and later died at a local hospital, according to a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon by city of Edinburg […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Man charged with improper relationship between educator and student

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of having an improper relationship with a student. The charge stems from when Raul Diaz, 32, was a teacher at Edcouch Elsa High School, according to the sheriff's office. Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District Superintendent Greg Rodriguez said in a statement, Diaz...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff’s office investigates burglary of Elsa hair salon

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at a hair salon. The sheriff’s Facebook post said, at about 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 21, sheriff’s deputies responded in reference to a Burglary of a Building on the block of 10600 E. Monte Cristo Rd. in Elsa. The victim reported […]
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County deputies investigate student-teacher relationship in Elsa

EDCOUCH-ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edcouch-Elsa ISD teacher has turned himself over to authorities as the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigates allegations of an improper relationship with a student. Raul Cesar Diaz, 32, was arrested Tuesday by deputies, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday. Diaz has been charged with one count of improper relationship between educator […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Edinburg identified

A man who was shot and killed by Edinburg police on Tuesday has been identified. The man has been identified as 36-year-old Leroy Villarreal, according to Ashly Custer, a spokesperson for the city of Edinburg. Edinburg police say Villarreal was believed to be armed when he headed towards officers in...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Drunk driver sentenced after killing mom and daughter

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday after killing a mom and her daughter going out for an ice cream run. A jury from the 404th Judicial Court in Brownsville sentenced Jose Junior Lincoln to 15 years in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police standoff ends in fatal shooting

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police officers believed an Edinburg man to be armed with a gun when they fatally shot him Tuesday, a police spokesman told ValleyCentral. As of Tuesday evening, authorities had not publicly identified the man. Around noon Tuesday, the man had barricaded himself in his red Silverado pickup for more than an hour, said […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Vehicle fire forces lane closure in Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle fire in Pharr forced a lane closure on Thursday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District, the fire is on WB I-2 Frontage Road, before I Road. As a result of the fire, traffic has been reduced to one lane, TxDOT stated. A video posted by TxDOT […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff: Harlingen suspect charged in second homicide

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in jail for an aggravated robbery has been charged with two homicides, the County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The sheriff’s office issued a warrant for the arrest of Juan Jose Martinez, 45, on Thursday for the murder of Jose Antonio Torres, who died Sept. 17 at the 2700 Block […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Stabbing suspect in hiding, found and arrested

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man suspected to be hiding in Mexico after allegations of a stabbing that occurred on Sunday. Angel Luis Montanez, 26, was arrested for aggravated assault and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Montanez was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on Tuesday. His total bond was set at $280,000.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man arrested after 2 kittens killed, says sheriff

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man for cruelty to a non-livestock animal, the department announced late Monday. On Sept. 5, deputies responded to the home of Eulalio Medrano, 22, in reference to a verbal disturbance. Medrano’s mother reported she and her son had gotten into a verbal altercation, according […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police: Man arrested after argument ends in shooting

This story was updated throughout. A 45-year-old man went before a judge Wednesday after police say he shot a man in the knee during an argument. Officers with the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 2300 block of E. Taylor St. Tuesday where they found Ricardo Rangel, 47, who was shot in the knee by Manuel Cantu Jr., according to a news release.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Man who beat up ATM identified and arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of beating up an ATM machine in Brownville has been arrested by police. Brownsville police identified Octavio Salinas, 50, as the man caught on surveillance footage striking an ATM machine at the 1400 block of E. Washington St. According to police, Salinas said he became upset after attempting […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman dies in traffic after leaving wrecked car

SOUTH OF LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman got out of her wrecked car after a single-car crash Sunday morning only to be struck down and killed by another car, authorities said. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the death, which occurred at 5:23 a.m. on US-77 south of the Cameron-Willacy county line. […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX

