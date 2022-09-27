A Mission man has been arrested in the death of a passenger in an apparent drunken driving crash north of Alton this past weekend. 42-year-old Walter Enrique Martinez was behind the wheel of a Mazda 6 heading north on Moorefield Road a little after midnight Saturday. The sedan collided with a GMC Sierra pickup truck heading south. The crash killed Martinez’s passenger, 65-year-old Ernesto Gomez Sanchez. The pickup driver and a passenger were hospitalized, treated for their injuries, and released.

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO