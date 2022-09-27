Razorbacks Rewind: Key stats and trends that emerged from Arkansas’ 23-21 loss against Texas A&M in Southwest Classic

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Alabama used a dominating fourth quarter to upend No. 20 Arkansas 49-26 Saturday afternoon in Razorback Stadium. Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead and it appeared the Hogs were going to be blown out at home. Arkansas scored on its last drive of the first half to finally get on the scoreboard. Then Arkansas dominated the third quarter scoring 16 points to pull within 28-23. But it was at that point things fell apart for the Hogs.

