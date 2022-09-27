Razorbacks Rewind: Key stats and trends that emerged from Arkansas’ 23-21 loss against Texas A&M in Southwest Classic

Read full article on original website
Hogs fall to No. 2 Alabama 49-26
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half on Saturday before No. 20 Arkansas rallied to pull within 28-23 before the Tide took a 49-26 win before 75,579 fans in Razorback Stadium. The crowd was the fifth-largest one ever at Razorback Stadium....
Tide dominates fourth quarter against Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Alabama used a dominating fourth quarter to upend No. 20 Arkansas 49-26 Saturday afternoon in Razorback Stadium. Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead and it appeared the Hogs were going to be blown out at home. Arkansas scored on its last drive of the first half to finally get on the scoreboard. Then Arkansas dominated the third quarter scoring 16 points to pull within 28-23. But it was at that point things fell apart for the Hogs.
Everything Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Said After Alabama Loss
No. 2 Alabama ran past No. 20 Arkansas, 49-26, as the Razorbacks took their second straight loss.
Saban’s simple explanation of why Alabama went sideways in mid-game slumber
This was starting to feel a little like Alabama’s trip to Florida last year. Race to a lead, hang on tight as the walls caved in one of those Murphy’s Law scenarios. And like the September 2021 trip to swampy Gainesville, Alabama had itself to blame for Arkansas’ 23-point run Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville. What was a 28-point lead was down to just five as all that clicked early flipped on Alabama.
Arkansas Has Had Good Football Coaches, But Missed On Best
When you think of Arkansas football does their former head coach George Cole come to mind? Not for me either. But he figures in a bit to Razorbacks football history. And, perhaps, into Alabama football history. In 1941, Red Sanders had just completed his second year as Vanderbilt head football...
Hogs set to host Alabama in key SEC game
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Arkansas will play host to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday afternoon in Razorback Stadium with the Hogs entering as the big underdogs. Sam Pittman has always said he likes the underdog role. Well he gets it in full on Saturday as the undefeated Tide are heavily favored.
ESPN places 3 Hogs on all-transfer team
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Arkansas has placed three players on the ESPN all-transfer team through four weeks of the season. ‘The Razorbacks selected are linebacker Drew Sanders (Alabama), defensive end Jordan Domineck (Georgia Tech) and cornerback Dwight McGlothern (LSU). The Razorbacks tied USC with the most on the squad. While all of the Hogs were on defense, USC had two on offense and one on defense.
Arkansas fans troll Alabama with their own spin on ‘Dixieland Delight’
The moment “Dixieland Delight” kicks in at Alabama football games inside Bryant-Denny Stadium has become sacred to Crimson Tide fans, but beyond those walls, other SEC fan bases have adopted the tradition. The song, written and performed by the legendary country music group Alabama, is also part of...
Softball Releases 2023 SEC Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball has announced its 24-game SEC schedule, which features four home series at Bogle Park. The defending SEC regular season and tournament champions will host home series against Texas A&M (March 10-12), Florida (March 24-26), Georgia (April 7-9) and Tennessee (April 28-30). For the second...
What Nick Saban said about Bryce Young’s injury after Arkansas
Alabama improved to 5-0 on Saturday and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference, beating Arkansas in a game of runs. The Tide led by 28, saw the margin dwindle to three and then went on a 21-3 run in the fourth quarter. Overall, Alabama was uneven with a few standout performances on Saturday afternoon. Here’s what Nick Saban had to say after Alabama won its Tide’s “toughest test” of the season, 49-26.
Why college football's top inside linebacker left Alabama for Arkansas
WHEN DREW SANDERS' name appeared in the transfer portal database on Jan. 11, an Arkansas staff member was quick to run it up the ladder to head coach Sam Pittman. Pittman thought the name sounded familiar, but he had to ask: "Is that No. 20 from Alabama?" A staff member...
PTN Faceoff: Best Arkansas football coach?
Razorback fans supporting the hogs through thick …. First justice center for poultry workers opens in …. Scott County sheriff, Waldron police officer arrested. Scott County sheriff, Waldron police officer arrested. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Bentonville High …. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Hunter...
Razorbacks to host Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena in December
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Bradley will be Arkansas' opponent for its annual game in North Little Rock, a return home for highly-touted freshman Nick Smith, Jr. The news comes as the Razorbacks announce their complete schedule for a much-anticipated season. The public can get its first look at...
Shauna Taylor and Brad McMakin signed to new agreements
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas has a storied golf tradition, including numerous conference championships, All-Americans, NCAA champions and dozens of former athletes currently competing on the PGA, LPGA and various other professional tours. And now, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek has taken another step to help ensure that the University of Arkansas remains home to two of the most successful collegiate golf coaches and programs in the nation.
Oklahoma vs. TCU college football preview, prediction
Oklahoma vs. TCU college football preview, predictionHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, point spread, betting linesLine: ...
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck
An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
Arkansas family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
Rash of breaking-and-entering calls in Fort Smith
Restraining order filed against Allison Castro by …. One man is on a mission to interview every World …. Arkansas storm tracker shares his story about hurricane …. Mom of murdered woman speaks as officials search …. Study: Rec. marijuana would increase Arkansas GDP …
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
