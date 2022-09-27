Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTVQ
Richmond’s annual Millstone Festival returns
MADISON COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A big festival returned to Richmond this weekend. The second annual Millstone Festival brought hundreds to the city. The festival gets its’ name from a local park, named for a collection of millstones found in the county. The event included more than 130 food and...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – October 2022
Clark County received $464,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding which will help renovate the Clark County Community Servicesbuilding. Clark County Community Services provides families with clothing, food, utilities and housing assistance. They also provide Senior Commodities Monthly Food Boxes through their work with God’s Pantry.
WTVQ
Richmond’s annual Paint the Town Pink campaign is back
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Richmond’s 14th annual Paint the Town Pink kicks off Friday at Baptist Health to raise awareness for breast cancer. Established in 2009, Paint the Town Pink gives all proceeds to Madison County to support cancer care. Recently, the organization utilized money to support the relocation and expansion of Cancer Care services at Baptist Health in Richmond.
WTVQ
Paws 4 The Cause hosts annual Barktoberfest
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Fall celebrations are in full swing and that includes one event aimed at helping provide care for animals. The non profit Paws 4 the Cause put on its fifth annual Barktoberfest Saturday. The event was held at the Liquor Barn in Hamburg. “It’s to make awareness of...
WTVQ
Early morning shootout at gentleman’s club
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at the Cheetah Premier Gentlemen’s Club on New Circle Road. The department says officers in the area heard shots around 3 A.M. They saw several cars leaving the parking lot. Police say people...
WKYT 27
Name released in fatal crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 80-year-old Robert Walker of Lexington. The death is being investigated as an accident. ORIGINAL: Lexington police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night. The crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Greenwich Pike and...
WKYT 27
Lex police arrest man in downtown overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a shooting in downtown Lexington. It happened around 2:00 am near the Fifth Third Pavilion right off of Short and Mill Street. Police say a fight broke out between two people before shots were fired. Officers say that because of their...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning shootout
WTVQ
Block party brings community together, held in remembrance of late anti-gun violence advocate
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- As Lexington continues to deal with near-record homicide numbers and a rise in gun violence, one event happening Friday night is bringing the community together in unity. It’s called the Anita Franklin Community Wide Block Party. Organizers say its a chance to bring the community together to...
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
WTVQ
Man identified in deadly car wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man who died Friday afternoon in a car wreck in Lexington has been identified. The Fayette County Coroner says 80-year-old Robert Walker was driving and died in a single car crash. According to the coroner’s report, the wreck happened around 5 P.M. on Greenwich...
WTVQ
Overnight Lexington shooting hospitalizes 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man walked himself into a Lexington hospital a little after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being shot. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police, who added they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location of the shooting yet, but are still investigating.
WTVQ
Flemingsburg Police Department wins Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Flemingsburg Police Department is the recipient of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. The ESFA is the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to employers for their outstanding support of staff serving in the National Guard or Reserve. The FPD earned this award for its continued support of one of its officers in the National Guard.
WKYT 27
Suspicious package in Richmond was not an explosive, police say
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police investigated a suspicious package in Richmond. We’re told officers went to serve an arrest warrant with Probation & Parole at a home on Ballard Drive Friday morning. When they got there, they found a suspicious package by the front door. The ATF and the...
WKYT 27
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
WKYT 27
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
WTVQ
Mogadishu Mile honors 19 heroes that died in Somalia 1993
GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- A competition in Georgetown Saturday paid tribute to fallen American heroes. The Mogadishu Mile Team Fitness Competition honored 19 men who died in Somalia 1993- while fighting for our country. Their deaths nearly thirty years ago still has an impact on those who serve today. “The first...
WLKY.com
Man, woman found dead off Hurstbourne Parkway; death investigation underway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation after they found a man and woman dead. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, just outside of Jeffersontown.
