New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety

A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
Maryland educators eye better pay following new Baltimore County deal

ANNAPOLIS- Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates ,...
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more

A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
New Laws Take Effect in DC, Maryland Oct. 1

New laws that begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in D.C. and Maryland affect paid leave, car seat safety measures, employer non-compete restrictions and more. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. New Laws in Washington, DC. Paid Leave: Moms and dads who work in D.C. can receive a month more...
Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme

GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
Virginia Declares State of Emergency in Advance of Hurricane Ian; Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Monitoring Storm

On Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to start impacting parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Friday evening. According to a press release, the State of Emergency “allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.” The full text of Executive Order 22 is available here.
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
Baby, Woman From Maryland ID'd As Victims Of US Route 222 Crash: Report

An 8-month-old baby and 76-year-old woman from Maryland have been identified as the victims killed in the US Route 222 crash earlier this week, according to Lancaster Online. The cause of death for both baby Kimberly Babila and Bridgette Arrah, 76, of Prince George's, was accidental, the outlet said citing Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni. Records show Arrah also has ties to Manassas, VA.
Republican governor candidate Cox answers questions at Morgan State forum

Republican candidate for Maryland governor Dan Cox answered some tough questions during a forum at Morgan State University Tuesday night. The forum was sparsely attended, but this was a very frank discussion between Cox and the Morgan students about some controversial issues. One student asked Cox directly, "Did you organize...
