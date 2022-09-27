Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety
A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland educators eye better pay following new Baltimore County deal
ANNAPOLIS- Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates ,...
WTOP
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
fox5dc.com
Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts For Remnants Of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced statewide preparedness efforts as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the mid-Atlantic, leading to coastal flood and gale warnings in the region. Earlier this week, the governor announced the deployment of an Incident Management Team to the State of Florida to assist with the response.
Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
NBC Washington
New Laws Take Effect in DC, Maryland Oct. 1
New laws that begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in D.C. and Maryland affect paid leave, car seat safety measures, employer non-compete restrictions and more. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. New Laws in Washington, DC. Paid Leave: Moms and dads who work in D.C. can receive a month more...
Nottingham MD
Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme
GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
mocoshow.com
Virginia Declares State of Emergency in Advance of Hurricane Ian; Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Monitoring Storm
On Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to start impacting parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Friday evening. According to a press release, the State of Emergency “allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.” The full text of Executive Order 22 is available here.
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
Moore, Cox join other candidates and politicos at Eastern Shore campaign event
ANNAPOLIS – Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore and his opponent, Republican Dan Cox, shook hands and spoke with visitors from across the state Wednesday in between “all-you-can-eat” crabs, watermelon and corn at the J. Millard Tawes Crab & Clam Bake. For the past 44 years, the event...
Families displaced after 2-alarm fire at Maryland townhomes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire that started in a townhome spread to a number of others in the row in Bradford Crossing Friday. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said the fire started around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Landing Way. It grew to a 2-alarm fire, and 90 […]
fox5dc.com
Maryland's Move Over Law, car seat requirements changing this weekend
MARYLAND (FOX 5 DC) - If you drive on Maryland roadways, officials are giving a heads-up about some changes taking effect on Sunday. The first is an update to the state's Move Over Law. Officials are hoping to reduce the number of crashes involving stopped vehicles. Another is a law...
wfmd.com
Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
As storm approaches DC region, Chesapeake Bay towns brace for possible beach erosion
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — As the D.C. region prepares for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to batter the area, one Maryland county is considering the long-term consequences the weekend’s weather might bring. On Friday, many Calvert County residents, and locals in Chesapeake Beach and North Beach, spent time...
Baby, Woman From Maryland ID'd As Victims Of US Route 222 Crash: Report
An 8-month-old baby and 76-year-old woman from Maryland have been identified as the victims killed in the US Route 222 crash earlier this week, according to Lancaster Online. The cause of death for both baby Kimberly Babila and Bridgette Arrah, 76, of Prince George's, was accidental, the outlet said citing Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni. Records show Arrah also has ties to Manassas, VA.
This Will Be Maryland's Newest Area Code When 240 And 301 Phone Numbers Run Out
Maryland residents may soon have a new area code to dial up if they want to make local calls. Officials in Maryland announced that the “227" area code could soon join the traditional “240” and “301" numbers, which are expected to run out sometime in the coming year.
Wbaltv.com
Republican governor candidate Cox answers questions at Morgan State forum
Republican candidate for Maryland governor Dan Cox answered some tough questions during a forum at Morgan State University Tuesday night. The forum was sparsely attended, but this was a very frank discussion between Cox and the Morgan students about some controversial issues. One student asked Cox directly, "Did you organize...
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
