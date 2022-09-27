Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -As of Tuesday September 27, hotels across Dothan were nearing zero vacancy, filled with people from Florida seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian. Just a few days later on Friday September 30, it’s bare bones as those people return home to do damage control. Paul Naylor evacuated...
wtvy.com
Red Level @ Elba | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Red Level takes on Elba. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Meteorologist Emily Acton 10/1
Riley's Birthday Project making one wish come true at a time. At five years old, Riley recognized her giving heart and wanted to put it to work. The annual Claybank Jamboree is back and bigger than ever. Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022...
wtvy.com
Prattville @ Enterprise | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights from this wee 6 matchup as Prattville takes on Enterprise. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Headland @ Greenville | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this week 6 matchup as Headland takes on Greenville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Electric deploys 6-person crew to help region recover from Ian
HARTFORD, Ala. (Press Release) - A six-person crew from Wiregrass Electric Cooperative departed headquarters at sundown Thursday and headed to Central Florida to assist in repairing power outages caused by Hurricane Ian. WEC’s team is joining other workers from electric co-ops based in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma and...
wtvy.com
Pleasant Home @ Kinston | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this week 6 matchup as Pleasant Home takes on Kinston. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Straughn @ Houston Academy | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Straughn takes on Houston Academy. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
LIST: Halloween events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Calling all Halloween lovers: October is just around the corner. From the weather cooling down, to pumpkin spice, to Halloween, there is so much to love about the season. While Halloween still seems far off, many places around the Wiregrass are gearing up for spooky events...
wtvy.com
Samson @ Abbeville | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights from this week 6 matchup as Samson takes on Abbeville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Wanted Geneva man captured
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Jacob Lee Davis, who was wanted by Geneva Police since Friday, September 23, has been captured. Geneve Police released a statement on Thursday, September 29, 2022, confirming his arrest. He evaded arrest last Friday in the Wal-mart parking lot, leading to a pursuit. He was out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Northside Methodist @ Providence Christian | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Northside Methodist takes on Providence Christian. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Road resurfacing starts in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The next phase in Enterprise’s Resurfacing Improvement Project is set to begin next week. Nearly 60 streets are including in Phase III(A). A list of the streets can be found below. Baker St. Bellwood Rd. Benson St. Biscayne Dr. Boykin St. Cedar Dr. Colonial Dr.
wtvy.com
Overturned vehicle causes delays on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene has been cleared, according to ALDOT. News4 is still working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two car-crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays on Highway 52 in Dothan, according to Alabama Department of Transportation.
wtvy.com
Dothan Witches Ride Interview
Protestors are demanding reform from Alabama's prison system. Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project. Boll Weevil Soap Company receives Gold Retailer Award. The Boll Weevil Soap Company is one of Alabama’s small businesses of the year. Bright Athlete: Elle Salter. Updated: 3 hours ago. Running several miles...
wtvy.com
PENSKE and Preemie Project of Dothan host disaster drive for South Florida
According to Feeding America, 1 in 5 Alabama children struggle with food insecurity. One Cottonwood Elementary School staff member makes sure students have a little extra to get them through the end of the month. FNF GOTN Preview: Ashford head coach Robin Tyra interview. Updated: 3 hours ago. Nick Brooks...
allaccess.com
WTVY (95.5 Your Country)/Dothan Hires Duke Rice As PD/AM Driver; David Sommers No Longer Joining WTVY
DUKE RICE has joined GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS' Country WTVY (95.5 YOUR COUNTRY)/DOTHAN, AL, as PD/morning co-host. DUKE departed PEG BROADCASTING's WOWC (105.3 WOW COUNTRY), McMINNNVILLE-MANCHESTER, TN, in APRIL. He replaces DC DANIELS, who left WTVY in SEPTEMBER of 2021. Congratulate RICE here. In other station news, DAVID SOMMERS, who was...
wtvy.com
New drone video shows size of veterans home in Enterprise
Nick Brooks talks with Ashford head coach Robin Tyra ahead of tonight's GOTN. The Little Red Schoolhouse didn’t look so little travelling through the streets of Enterprise towards its new home. Houston County schools see large increase in math scores. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Last spring’s ACAP and ACT...
wtvy.com
Geneva County @ Wicksburg | 2022Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this week 6 matchup as Geneva County takes on Wicksburg. Wicksburg staying unbeaten in region play with a 23-14 victory. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Comments / 0