Montana State

Comments / 275

Bob Fortini
5d ago

She needs to have the following done. Her permanent removal of any type of hunting or trapping license. Oh and she got her wolf tags after she killed this pup. She further needs to arrested and charged with animal abuse and cruelty and receive the maximum sentence under the law.

Amy Murphy
4d ago

I hope she gets the max sentence for animal cruelty illegally shooting a domestic pet, have her firearms taken away and loose her hunting license for good.

Joyce Ridgley
4d ago

she needs to be locked ina cage and given a book that describes the difference between a Husky and a wolf she just wanted to impress another hunter like herself doesnt care or know the difference between a dog and a wolf . she must be dumber than a box of rocks

Post Register

Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
