Bob Fortini
5d ago
She needs to have the following done. Her permanent removal of any type of hunting or trapping license. Oh and she got her wolf tags after she killed this pup. She further needs to arrested and charged with animal abuse and cruelty and receive the maximum sentence under the law.
Amy Murphy
4d ago
I hope she gets the max sentence for animal cruelty illegally shooting a domestic pet, have her firearms taken away and loose her hunting license for good.
Joyce Ridgley
4d ago
she needs to be locked ina cage and given a book that describes the difference between a Husky and a wolf she just wanted to impress another hunter like herself doesnt care or know the difference between a dog and a wolf . she must be dumber than a box of rocks
