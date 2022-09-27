Read full article on original website
KWTX
Waco PD: Man surrenders following reports of firearm discharge in neighborhood
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has surrendered following a discharge firearm situation Saturday evening. The Waco Police Department responded to the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where a discharge of a firearm was reported. Upon arrival, police heard more discharged where they proceeded to call...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Killeen man charged with multiple charges including murder
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Notes | The videos above and below are previous segments dealing with unrelated crimes in Killeen. Antonio Bernard Health,40, has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Killeen Police Department. Health's bond has been...
killeenpdnews.com
Killeen Police Charge Suspect with Murder
Killeen, TX (September 30, 2022): Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit received three complaints from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charging 40-year-old Antonio Bernard Heath with Murder, Tampering with Evidence and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Heath, setting his total bond at $1,100,000. Heath is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.
KWTX
After fatal car crash, Temple day care collects donations for three children left without a mom
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
KWTX
Central Texas crash leaves one deceased, another in serious condition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An East Texas woman is dead following a crash on US 79, East of Milano Friday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a crash at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 30 on US 79. A 2000 Toyota Corolla, operated by a 78...
KWTX
Waco Police investigating apparent shooting situation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently working on a shooting situation. Authorities are in the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where gunshots were reported. Heaving police presence is in the neighborhood and one suspect in custody, according to KWTX reporter Madison Herber. No...
KBTX.com
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
KWTX
District attorney dismisses murder case against Central Texas man charged in grandmother’s stabbing death
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the murder case against Charles Emory Sedigas on Friday, more than a year after prosecutors learned that DNA evidence excluded him in the 1984 stabbing death of his grandmother. Sedigas, 58, was arrested in December 2018 by McLennan...
fox44news.com
Woman charged in theft of U-Haul truck
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old woman from Lott has been arrested on charges of theft over $30,000 in connection with the reported theft of a U-Haul truck. Kimberly Nicole Krumnow was arrested by Belton Police on a warrant out of Temple tied to an incident reported last March.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Found Shot Dead, 1 in Custody in Town Near Waco
Five people are dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in the Central Texas city of McGregor, state troopers say. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An armed man shot at police officers who arrived at the scene, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN-TV.
DPS identifies 5 dead in McGregor neighborhood shooting, suspect in custody
Five people are dead in a McGregor neighborhood after a Thursday morning shooting. An officer-involved shooting followed, according to DPS.
Harker Heights, Texas Man Receives Jail Sentence After Crimes Stemming From Years Past
A recent two day trial for Travis Jarella Foy has ended regarding an incident last year in Killeen. Last year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald, Foy was indicted in October of 2021 for a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in July of the same year. Following the that indictment, he was also indicted for a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and a second-degree felony charge of robbery, the Killeen Daily Herald also reported.
Sheriff: Central Texas volunteer fire chief arrested on state felony
The former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, Russel Reitzer, was arrested Thursday, officials said.
KHOU
Five shot dead near Waco; suspect in custody
MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering. Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene where the suspect...
Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses
Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
Daily Beast
Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say
A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.
KWTX
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, on three counts of tampering with government records, a state jail felony, on Sept. 29, 2022. On Dec. 2, 2021, the sheriff’s office...
KBTX.com
FBI, Milam County Sheriff’s Office investigating threat made to Cameron ISD
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -One juvenile was arrested Friday evening after making an online threat to cause harm to Cameron ISD. In a statement, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office says the FBI received a tip from a person who had knowledge of the online threat. Officials say school resource deputies...
News Channel 25
California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police
BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
KWTX
Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
