Louisville, KY

kentuckytoday.com

Flemingsburg Police Department receives special award

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Flemingsburg Police Department on Thursday was presented with the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom award, the highest recognition of employers for their support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserves. The award was presented to Police Chief Brian Bowling by...
FLEMINGSBURG, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Mistakes costly for Wildcats in 22-19 loss at Ole Miss

Kentucky couldn’t overcome its own mistakes in a a 22-19 loss at Ole Miss Saturday, ending the program’s eight-game winning streak. It was the first setback of the season for the seventh-ranked Wildcats (4-1, 1-1, Southeastern Conference), who missed a field goal, had a point after attempt blocked, missed another, allowed a safety and had two fumbles inside the red zone in the final five minutes.
OXFORD, MS
kentuckytoday.com

'It's going to be super fast' - Cats brace for up-tempo Ole Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops will be making his first trip to Oxford when the Wildcats take on Mississippi in a noon kickoff Saturday. In his two previous games against the Rebels, the seventh-ranked Wildcats dropped both games by a combined margin of four points, including a 42-41 overtime loss at Kroger Field two years ago. Both teams are undefeated at 4-0 and going into the contest as ranked opponents for the first time since 1958. Ole Miss is ranked No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
OXFORD, MS
kentuckytoday.com

Jurkovec (3 TDS) leads Boston College past Louisville 34-33

BOSTON (AP) — Phil Jurkovec and Boston College came through with enough good plays to make up for some really bad mistakes. Louisville couldn't make up for the loss of quarterback Malik Cunningham. Jurkovec completed 18 of 21 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns and scrambled for a...
LOUISVILLE, KY

