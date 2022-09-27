LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops will be making his first trip to Oxford when the Wildcats take on Mississippi in a noon kickoff Saturday. In his two previous games against the Rebels, the seventh-ranked Wildcats dropped both games by a combined margin of four points, including a 42-41 overtime loss at Kroger Field two years ago. Both teams are undefeated at 4-0 and going into the contest as ranked opponents for the first time since 1958. Ole Miss is ranked No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO