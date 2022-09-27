Tim Allen’s Daughter Is Starring With Him In ‘The Santa Clauses’ Series

Tim Allen is coming back as Santa Clause, this time in a new series on Disney+. He previously starred as Scott Calvin turned Santa Claus in several movies. Even more exciting, his real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick appears in the new series as his daughter.

Tim explained that it wasn’t even his idea to cast her as his daughter in the series. He said, “It’s difficult to believe, but it had very little to do with me. I wanted to put my youngest daughter as an elf, just so she’d see herself in a movie. But as she was reading for that, she read so well that they said, ‘We’d like to read her for more of a part.'”

Tim Allen’s daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick plays his daughter in ‘The Santa Clauses’

THE SANTA CLAUSE 2, Tim Allen, 2002. © Buena Vista / courtesy Everett Collection

He continued, “I said, ‘Whatever you want to do. I want nothing to do with it. I don’t want to pitch my daughter for a part in the movie.’ But she ended up moving to the high ranks. They loved how she read, loved it so much, because she’s playing a 13-year-old girl, and she is 13. They ended up casting her as Santa’s daughter. It was a surprise, but it became the most amazing experience.”

LOS ANGELES – JUN 11: Jane Hajduk, Elizabeth Allen Dick, Tim Allen, Katherine Allen at the “Toy Story 4” Premiere at the El Capitan Theater on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA / carrie-nelson/Image Collect

Elizabeth has never acted before but Tim said that she got some experience helping him read scripts all these years. He said it got very emotional acting alongside his daughter and he even took inspiration from his former Home Improvement co-star.

THE SANTA CLAUSE, Tim Allen, 1994, © Buena Vista/courtesy Everett Collection

Tim shared, “One of my photographer buddies was shooting and said it was tear-jerking to watch. I said, ‘Well, I’m looking at my kid.'” And she literally showed what I learned from Pat Richardson on ‘Home Improvement’: Real actors can really emote real emotions. She did it to me there, and I reacted to it, and it was an amazing moment. I’ll never forget it.”

The first two episodes of The Santa Clauses will premiere on Disney+ on Nov. 16.