PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
PWMania
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Roman Reigns' Status For WWE SmackDown Season Premiere
Those who are wondering when Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance will be, now have the answer. Back in May, news broke that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would take on a lighter schedule after signing a new deal with WWE. The reports were indeed true, as Reigns hasn't been seen on several episodes of "RAW" and "SmackDown" over the past few months. He's even missed premium live events such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.
msn.com
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Rips Sami Zayn For Trusting Roman Reigns
He isn’t a fan. There are a lot of things going on in WWE at the moment but the top story continues to be the Bloodline. Headed by Roman Reigns, the stable has dominated WWE for well over a year now and there is nothing to suggest that it will be stopping. The team has grown in recent weeks, but one legend does not seem pleased with the group’s new honorary member.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Says She Still Has Something To Work Toward In WWE
Even though she's won most of the WWE titles that she's eligible for, Damage CTRL leader Bayley says she still has more goals that she wants to accomplish in WWE. In an interview with Newsweek, the former "NXT," "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion revealed that she has her sights set on winning one of WWE's signature events.
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
PWMania
New Gimmick Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card
WWE Extreme Rules will feature the first-ever Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) will face Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) in the match. The Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match will be “an absolute free-for-all brawl with...
Stipulation Added To Raw Women's Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair and Bayley will now compete in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules. Tonight's edition of WWE Raw started off with a in-ring promo between Bianca Belair and Bayley, along with their respective crews. After Bianca Belair noted that Bayley was slammed onto a ladder in their last encounter, Bayley noted that she wanted her upcoming Raw Women's Title match at Extreme Rules to be a ladder match.
ComicBook
WWE "Very Worried" About Friday's SmackDown
Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown may have a limited roster. As Hurricane Ian rages on in the southeast, particularly affecting the state of Florida, there are said to be growing concerns about World Wrestling Entertainment's talent being able to travel to Winnipeg for the blue brand's final show of the month. As reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is said to be "very worried" about SmackDown due to having a bulk of its roster living in Florida.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Announces Indefinite Suspension For Gallus
Wolfgang, Joe & Mark Coffey of Gallus have been suspended indefinitely by WWE for their actions on the 9/27 episode of "NXT 2.0." The former "NXT UK" stable attacked security guards and WWE officials following Wolfgang & Mark Coffey's loss to Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a Pub Rules Match, prompting cops to arrest them. After Tuesday's show went off the air, WWE announced the indefinite suspension via social media.
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Makes Admission Following Candice LeRae's WWE Return
After months of rumors, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE in a major way last night. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team champion defeated Nikki A.S.H. in her "Monday Night Raw" debut. Fans weren't the only ones excited to see LeRae return to action, as her husband, Johnny Gargano, shared his excitement and congratulations on Twitter.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (9/26): Sami Zayn In Action, Johnny Gargano And Kevin Owens Team Up, More
Tonight's edition of "WWE Raw" emanates from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Featured on the show will be the fallout from last week's episode where Matt Riddle and The Judgment Day got physical inside the ring. Riddle had turned down an offer to join Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley in the group. It'll be Riddle vs. Priest on tonight's show.
stillrealtous.com
Spoilers On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will take place from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and it will continue the build for the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. WWE has confirmed that the following matches will take place on tonight’s show:. – Riddle vs. Damian...
Yardbarker
Edge Challenges Finn Balor To An ‘I Quit’ Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Edge is back, and he’s looking to take down the Judgment Day at WWE Extreme Rules. During the September 26 episode WWE Raw, “The Rated-R Superstar” made his return to the WWE Universe, stunning the crowd in Edmonton and taking down both Damian Priest and Finn Balor. In the ring, Edge said that no matter what he Judgment Day does to him, he’ll never go away, and then proceeded to challenge Balor to an “I Quit” Match at Extreme Rules.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Recalls Important Backstage WWE Encounters With Sasha Banks
There's an old saying in the wrestling business, the only things that are real are the money and the miles. On the latest episode of his "Gentleman Villain" podcast, William Regal said he had to give Sasha Banks a talk on a few occasions about that very truth. "At least...
