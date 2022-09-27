Feeding Tampa Bay and our Disaster Readiness team are FEMA trained and prepared to serve our 10-county region. We are assessing the impacts of Hurricane Ian and bringing emergency food distributions to areas that need it most. To stay up to date, text FTBFYI to 833-530-3663 or text FTBPARATI a 833-530-3663 para Español.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO