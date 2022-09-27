Read full article on original website
VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond
Video above: Heavy winds in Volusia County, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Lake...
Disaster Relief
Feeding Tampa Bay and our Disaster Readiness team are FEMA trained and prepared to serve our 10-county region. We are assessing the impacts of Hurricane Ian and bringing emergency food distributions to areas that need it most. To stay up to date, text FTBFYI to 833-530-3663 or text FTBPARATI a 833-530-3663 para Español.
