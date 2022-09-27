ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bethesda, MD

WTOP

At least 5 families displaced after townhouse fire in Silver Spring

At least five families have been displaced after a Silver Spring, Maryland, townhouse caught fire Friday evening, spreading fast-moving flames to surrounding homes. Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire happened at the back of a townhouse on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Maryland Route 200 around 8 p.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Pedestrian trapped under bus after it strikes utility pole in Silver Spring

Two people were hospitalized after suffering injuries when a bus struck a utility pole in Silver Spring on Saturday morning, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official. The crash occurred on University Boulevard West near the intersection with Arcola Avenue, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Massive fire rips through townhomes in Montgomery County, several people displaced

OLNEY, Md. — A huge fire affecting multiple townhomes has left several families without a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Friday night. Firefighters rushed to the Bradford Crossing Community located on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue around 8 p.m. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire started from the outside of a townhome.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Last Seen Saturday Morning

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Saturday morning. 15-year-old Andy Amaya was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m Saturday, leaving his residence in the 2600 block of Elnora St. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Amaya is 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood

Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga

D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification

Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC bill would impound vehicles of ‘reckless drivers’

Drivers with multiple speeding tickets or other moving violations could have their vehicles impounded until they take a driver safety course if a new bill passes the D.C. Council. The “Reckless Driver Accountability Act of 2022” was introduced by Council member Elissa Silverman, according to a news release from the...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Taste of Bethesda Cancelled

This morning we were able to confirm that The 31st annual Taste of Bethesda, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The event typically features Bethesda’s best restaurants, five stages of live entertainment, an activity area for kids and more. The event was scheduled held along Norfolk, St. Elmo, Cordell, Del Ray and Auburn Avenues in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle. Taste of Bethesda would have been located just three blocks from the Bethesda Metro.
BETHESDA, MD
