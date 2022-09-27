Read full article on original website
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
WTOP
At least 5 families displaced after townhouse fire in Silver Spring
At least five families have been displaced after a Silver Spring, Maryland, townhouse caught fire Friday evening, spreading fast-moving flames to surrounding homes. Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire happened at the back of a townhouse on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Maryland Route 200 around 8 p.m.
bethesdamagazine.com
Pedestrian trapped under bus after it strikes utility pole in Silver Spring
Two people were hospitalized after suffering injuries when a bus struck a utility pole in Silver Spring on Saturday morning, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official. The crash occurred on University Boulevard West near the intersection with Arcola Avenue, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted...
Massive fire rips through townhomes in Montgomery County, several people displaced
OLNEY, Md. — A huge fire affecting multiple townhomes has left several families without a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Friday night. Firefighters rushed to the Bradford Crossing Community located on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue around 8 p.m. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire started from the outside of a townhome.
Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Last Seen Saturday Morning
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Saturday morning. 15-year-old Andy Amaya was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m Saturday, leaving his residence in the 2600 block of Elnora St. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Amaya is 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Effort to pick up, clean up Prince George’s County
In Prince George's County, residents are frustrated with the growing amount of litter they're seeing in their neighborhoods. Now they're taking matters into their own hands by cleaning it up themselves.
WJLA
Climate protesters who blocked Beltway in Montgomery Co. on July 4 sentenced to jail time
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — The 13 people who blocked the Colesville Road exit of the Beltway for a climate demonstration on July 4 were sentenced this week to four days in jail. The state recommended a community service sentence without jail time for the 13 members of the...
NBC Washington
Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood
Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga
D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
WTOP
Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification
Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
fox5dc.com
Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
WTOP
DC bill would impound vehicles of ‘reckless drivers’
Drivers with multiple speeding tickets or other moving violations could have their vehicles impounded until they take a driver safety course if a new bill passes the D.C. Council. The “Reckless Driver Accountability Act of 2022” was introduced by Council member Elissa Silverman, according to a news release from the...
mocoshow.com
Taste of Bethesda Cancelled
This morning we were able to confirm that The 31st annual Taste of Bethesda, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The event typically features Bethesda’s best restaurants, five stages of live entertainment, an activity area for kids and more. The event was scheduled held along Norfolk, St. Elmo, Cordell, Del Ray and Auburn Avenues in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle. Taste of Bethesda would have been located just three blocks from the Bethesda Metro.
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
WJLA
Beware of credit card skimmers! DC Police seize several at local convenience stores
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confiscated three card skimmers located in D.C. convenience stores, the department said on Friday. The stores are located in the third, fourth and fifth districts of the city. MPD did not announce if it believes that the card skimmers had any...
bethesdamagazine.com
Kohl’s department store in Silver Spring evacuated after reported brush fire
A Kohl’s department store in Silver Spring was evacuated Tuesday when a brush fire damaged the outside of the building, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman. The store, at 12024 Cherry Hill Road, caught fire and then was evacuated, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer...
bethesdamagazine.com
County police name new Major Crimes Division head, Bethesda district commander
The Montgomery County Department of Police has named Capt. Sean Gagen as the new director of its Major Crimes Division after he served as the commander of the police district that includes Bethesda for three years. Gagen became the commander of the Second District in 2019 – an area that...
