Mayor Lori Lightfoot has changed her tune on linking Chicago property tax hikes to the rate of inflation. Ahead of submitting her 2023 budget plan next week, Lightfoot announced she wouldn’t include the controversial $42.7 million tax hike tied to inflation, the Chicago Tribune reported. The decision comes two years after Lightfoot introduced the policy to tie property taxes to inflation, in a bid to keep the taxes more stable.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO