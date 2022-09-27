Read full article on original website
McHenry County luxury homes sales cool off in August
Three of August’s priciest five sales in McHenry county were lake homes, but none topped $1 million. Closings ranged from $915,000 to $730,000, significantly lower than July when top sales ranged from $2.4 million to $840,000.
Kuba and Opus add big properties to Chicago multifamily listings
Shaul Kuba’s CIM Group and Chicago-based Golub are joining the wave of multifamily players testing the market for large apartment complexes in the Windy City and its suburbs. A partnership between the two companies is among a pair of owners that added big properties to a flurry of listings...
Pacific Retail Capital Partners investing $200M in Lombard apartments
Pacific Retail Capital Partners didn’t need to look too hard for the site of a multifamily apartment development in Lombard. The owner of the Yorktown Center shopping mall is investing $200 million to replace the former Carson Pirie Scott store. The firm bought the property in the Chicago suburb...
DL3 looks to cash in on Discover call center in Chatham
DL3 Realty is looking to disconnect from the Discover Customer Care Center in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. Chicago-based developer hired JLL to cash in on the property at 8560 South Cottage Grove Avenue, which it converted from a shuttered Target store into the call center, Crain’s reported. Alex Sharrin...
Martell wins tax break for $76M Oak Forest warehouse
James Martell’s Logistics Property Co. won a tax break from a Chicago suburb after saying it would ditch plans for a $76 million project without incentives from the local government. The company’s plans in Oak Forest call for 1 million square feet of warehouses on 43 acres just east...
Lightfoot campaign bags Marcus & Millichap cash
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign took a healthy infusion of cash from a wide range of real estate players, including a prominent commercial broker, one of the city’s biggest restaurant owners and even some Texas builders. The biggest name in real estate to throw support behind the...
Lightfoot omits inflation-linked $42M tax hike from budget
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has changed her tune on linking Chicago property tax hikes to the rate of inflation. Ahead of submitting her 2023 budget plan next week, Lightfoot announced she wouldn’t include the controversial $42.7 million tax hike tied to inflation, the Chicago Tribune reported. The decision comes two years after Lightfoot introduced the policy to tie property taxes to inflation, in a bid to keep the taxes more stable.
