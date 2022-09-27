ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Philly T&T Rhythm Makers highlight Caribbean culture

PHILADELPHIA -- Every Sunday you can hear the Philly T&T Rhythm Makers playing music on the Avenue of the Arts in Philadelphia. They're the only Caribbean rhythm section in Philadelphia. The T&T in their name stands for Trinidad and Tobago. The rhythm section takes various everyday items and makes music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
﻿Something Different by Eric is an outlet for those with disabilities

BRYN MAWR, Pa. -- Something Different by Eric is more than a store. It's a place where people with disabilities can learn, work, find independence and grow. The space opened in 2015, when Bernadette Wheeler and her husband decided to create something their son Eric could call his own. Eric...
BRYN MAWR, PA

