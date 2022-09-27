Read full article on original website
Hobbs News-Sun
Teen burglar voluntarily returns items and apologizes
In a rare turn of events, a 16-year-old Hobbs male allegedly broke into a home and stole items from the home — but later returned those items and left a note apologizing for committing the crime. “I am the idiot that broke into your house, and I am so...
cbs7.com
Active shooter apprehended in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Seminole police Department, on October 1, 2022 at approximately 10:12 AM, a Seminole PD officer was conducting a traffic stop in 200 Blk. of NW 11th Street. The suspect vehicle pulled up into the St. James Catholic Church parking lot. The officer was approaching the driver when the driver pulled out a handgun and began firing at the officer. Officer was struck, but was able to move to cover and return fire. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran to the west. The suspect jumped a fence and dropped the handgun. The suspect was seen running north. A short time later, officers were able to locate the suspect in the area of 800 NW I Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody.
everythinglubbock.com
Brownfield man critically injured in hit- and- run, airlifted to Lubbock hospital
BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man was left critically injured after a hit and run accident on Sunday, September 18, according to reports from the Brownfield News. The Brownfield News said Jose Tapia, 67, was getting out of his vehicle after returning home when he was hit by an SUV. Tapia was airlifted to hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries.
everythinglubbock.com
1 arrested after shots fired, chase in Seminole Saturday morning
SEMINOLE, Texas — One person was arrested following an incident with law enforcement in Seminole Saturday morning, according to the Seminole Sentinel. According to the newspaper, shots were fired in the St. James Catholic Church parking lot. Law enforcement then chased the suspect through various streets and alleyways. The...
Hobbs News-Sun
Duo arrested in connection with stolen vehicle, items
Hobbs police say a Hobbs man was found with almost $100,000 worth of stolen items after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the 1400 block of North Turner Street. Rogelio Cervantes, 37, of Hobbs, was arrested on Sept. 15 on a warrant for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Hobbs News-Sun
Eunice man arrested for 14th felony
Andres Sanchez, 26, of Eunice, was arrested on a litany of felony charges, after he allegedly stole a truck and ran from police. He was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, embezzlement, embezzlement of a motor vehicle, and criminal damage to property, all fourth-degree felonies; resisting evading or obstructing an officer and five counts of failure to appear, all misdemeanors.
