One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
PWMania
Sasha Banks Removes WWE Ring Name From Social Media, Still Mentioned in Bio
Due to the fact that Sasha Banks has changed her Twitter handle, it is possible that any intentions she had to return to WWE have been scrapped as a result. PWMania.com reported a month ago that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE. Later, it was revealed by Fightful that the deal had not been completed, and other outlets, including Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicated that Banks and Naomi were expected to return in the near future. Banks has switched her Twitter handle, formerly known as @SashaBanksWWE, to @MercedesVarnado, which is her real name.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Rips Sami Zayn For Trusting Roman Reigns
He isn’t a fan. There are a lot of things going on in WWE at the moment but the top story continues to be the Bloodline. Headed by Roman Reigns, the stable has dominated WWE for well over a year now and there is nothing to suggest that it will be stopping. The team has grown in recent weeks, but one legend does not seem pleased with the group’s new honorary member.
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg Confirms He Doesn’t Have Any Matches Left On His WWE Deal
Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. The WWE Hall of Famer said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Superstar Returns On Raw
Over the last few months a number of WWE Superstars have returned to the company and this week Candice LeRae made her return on Monday Night Raw. Nikki A.S.H. made her way to the ring for a singles match, and she looked shocked as Candice LeRae made her entrance to a big pop. Candice LeRae vs. Nikki A.S.H. ended up being a quick squash match as LeRae put Nikki away with a swinging neckbreaker from the second rope.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Says She Still Has Something To Work Toward In WWE
Even though she's won most of the WWE titles that she's eligible for, Damage CTRL leader Bayley says she still has more goals that she wants to accomplish in WWE. In an interview with Newsweek, the former "NXT," "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion revealed that she has her sights set on winning one of WWE's signature events.
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
Yardbarker
QR Code on WWE Raw leads to a video featuring John Cena, Randy Orton, other top names
WWE has dropped another QR code tonight during Monday Night Raw. This one includes footage of some of the legendary names in wrestling including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Orton, Road Dogg, Kurt Angle, Edge, The Undertaker, Papa Shango and others. The main message is the...
411mania.com
Various News: Saraya Posts Video With Boyfriend Ronnie Radke, Ken Shamrock Reacts to Raw Sign With Rabbit Emoji
– Saraya is drawing some attention regarding a clip she posted on her TikTok account featuring her and boyfriend, singer and musician Ronnie Radke. The caption for the clip reads, “Baby I’m in love with a criminal @ronnieradke.”. The clip is set to Britney Spears’ “Criminal” and shows...
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
Yardbarker
WWE’s Sami Zayn missed Ringo Starr to teach A.J. Styles a lesson
Sami Zayn is a lot of things to the WWE Universe; he’s a grizzled vet, the “Underdog From The Underground,” and remains very good friends with El Generico, one of the best silent luchadors in the history of the independent wrestling scene. Zayn has 40 matches with at least a four-star rating according to Dave Meltzer, helped to establish NXT as a legit brand worthy of a nationally televised deal on the same channel as RAW, and has maintained a friendship/rivalry with Kevin Owens across over 20 promotions since their first match in 2003, according to Cagematch.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (9/26): Sami Zayn In Action, Johnny Gargano And Kevin Owens Team Up, More
Tonight's edition of "WWE Raw" emanates from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Featured on the show will be the fallout from last week's episode where Matt Riddle and The Judgment Day got physical inside the ring. Riddle had turned down an offer to join Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley in the group. It'll be Riddle vs. Priest on tonight's show.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Recalls Important Backstage WWE Encounters With Sasha Banks
There's an old saying in the wrestling business, the only things that are real are the money and the miles. On the latest episode of his "Gentleman Villain" podcast, William Regal said he had to give Sasha Banks a talk on a few occasions about that very truth. "At least...
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Korderas Recalls WWE Royal Rumble Finish That Went Horribly Wrong
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has reflected on the time he was a part of one of the most infamous botches in WWE history. The 2005 WWE Royal Rumble Match ended with two of the company's biggest rising stars at the time, Batista and John Cena. The plan was for Batista to win the match, but there was a botched spot where both men ended up being eliminated simultaneously.
wrestlinginc.com
D-Von Dudley Discusses 'Title Change' Between Vince McMahon And Triple H
D-Von Dudley has shared his thoughts on the big transition in WWE's creative leadership from the long run of Vince McMahon to Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Soon after McMahon retired as WWE's Chairman and CEO, Levesque was elevated to the Chief Content Officer role. He's now the point man for all things creative on "Raw" and "SmackDown."
411mania.com
Bayley On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Her Relationship With Triple H
In a recent interview on The Five Count, Bayley discussed the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, her relationship with Triple H, and much more. You can read her comments below. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/an-evening-with-wwes-bayley/id1350493142?i=1000580511786. Bayley on the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon retiring and her relationship with Triple H: “It’s still so...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Discusses the Differences Between the WWE and UFC Fanbases
Ronda Rousey made a comment about the ways in which the fanbases of UFC and WWE are different from one another during one of her live streams. “I would say that the WWE fans care more about the wrestlers than the UFC fans care more about the fighters. UFC fans have much less respect for the veterans and legends of the sport than WWE fans do. A lot of UFC fans are kind of like bandwagon fans in that way. The second you’re not on top, you’re dead to them. Where WWE fans are like, ‘this is the guy that did this 20 years ago’ and are still really excited whereas UFC fans now are like, ‘Forrest Griffin sucks.’ Uhh, you owe basically the whole sport to him. Shit like that. ‘Anderson Silva sucks. GSP [Georges St-Pierre] sucks.’ These are people that elevated the sport and paved the way for everybody else. I don’t see UFC fans having the same respect for people that got the sport to where it is as WWE fans. I’m not saying it’s completely absent, I’m just saying I see more respect for legends in WWE fans than UFC fans. There are exceptions to everything.”
PWMania
Backstage News on New WWE Title Belts and Possible Changes to Each Brand
New WWE title belt designs have been rumored for some time, and word now is that WWE is making several changes. According to a new report from Fightful Select, at least three new sets of title belts have been completed, and WWE is currently in possession of those belts. Belt...
