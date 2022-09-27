Read full article on original website
Local Recreation Center’s going to winter hours schedules
Friday – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday/Sunday – 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday – 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday – 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announces upcoming vehicle auction
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction on Tuesday, Oct. 4, starting at 10 a.m. The auction will take place at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs, according to a public notice. Gates will open at...
Rock Springs Main Street/URA to Host Monthly Conversation and Coffee
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will continue its initiative to connect with members of the community and share ideas for Downtown. This will take place on Tuesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. at Coal Train Coffee Depot. Attendance is open for everyone wanting...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 30 – October 1, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
State Tour of ‘A Sissy in Wyoming’ is Coming to Broadway Theater
ROCK SPRINGS – The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center (AHC), along with other entities, is sponsoring the Cowboy State tour of “A Sissy in Wyoming,” a playwright’s reading based on the remarkable life of Wyoming educator, Vietnam veteran, activist and cross-dresser Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, who died in 2020.
Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County Visit UW Campus
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The University of Wyoming invited The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County and other clubs from all around the state to tour the university’s campus. Not only did the group participate in a tour of the campus and learn about the different areas of academics that are offered, but the club members had lunch and the opportunity to attend the University of Wyoming Cowboys football game against the University of Northern Colorado.
Partly Sunny With a High Near 64
A stubborn upper level low will bring another day of scattered showers and t-storms; mainly over northern Wyoming and Sweetwater County. A drying trend will begin Monday; with mainly dry weather returning for Tuesday. – Detailed Forecast – Today. A slight chance of showers before 2pm, then isolated showers and...
A Rock Springs man died in an all-but-forgotten overseas conflict
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A Rock Springs soldier was among the Americans killed in Russia in a little-known chapter in U.S. military history. World War I began in August of 1914, with the Triple Entente of Britain, France, and Russia on one side, and the Central Powers of German and Austria-Hungary on the other. 3½ bloody years later, on April 6, 1917, the United States entered the war on the side of the Entente. By that time, Russia was in chaos. First, the Romanov dynasty that had ruled Russia for 300 years came crashing down, and only nine months later, the Provisional Government that replaced it was itself overthrown by the November (Communist) Revolution. The new regime, led by Vladimir Lenin, made peace with the Central Powers and took Russia out of the war.
Matt Nelson’s 4 TD’s Powers Cody to Homecoming Victory
Cody Broncs take to Spike Vannoy Stadium in a blaze of glory for homecoming. Video Courtesy Brittany Brown. The Cody Broncs came away with a huge win on Homecoming, Friday night, defeating the Green River Wolves by a final of 69-6. After fumbling the opening kick-off, Wilkins Radakovich would come...
