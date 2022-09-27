Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
BGPD Chaplain Bill Wade passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has announced the passing of Chaplin Bill Wade. On Friday, September 30, 2022, the BGPD made the announcement in a Facebook post that read,. “With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Chaplain Bill Wade. Bill selflessly served the City...
WBKO
Bowling Green Warren County Disaster Recovery hosts tornado relief event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the one-year anniversary of the December tornadoes approaches, many Bowling Green residents are still on the road to recovery. Bowling Green Warren County Disaster Recovery is working to help them walk it. The group was set up at the SOKY Marketplace Wednesday evening. This...
WBKO
CASA of SouthCentral KY fall 2022 bourbon raffle starts Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets are now available for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Southcentral Kentucky fall 2022 bourbon raffle. CASA is an organization that provides support, advocacy, and intervention for abused, neglected, and dependent children in SOKY foster care and family courts They service the areas of Warren, Barren, Metcalf, and Hart County.
WBKO
Lights, camera, action in... GLASGOW, KY!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Glasgow is no stranger to having Hollywood films shot in their town, but that doesn’t make what’s coming any less exciting... “It’s kind of like a Hallmark romance warm your heart style movie,” said the executive director of Glasgow Barren County Tourism, MacLean Lessenberry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
WCPL announces next executive director
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library Board of Trustees has announced Courtney Stevens as the new Warren County Public Library Executive Director. Stevens is replacing Lisa Rice, who is retiring in this role on April 1, 2023. Stevens will serve in a transitional role, beginning immediately,...
WBKO
View From The Hill: Nursing, Physical Therapy among the highlights of the 20th anniversary of the College of Health and Human Services
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Growing needs in the health care industry prompted WKU to establish a separate college for health and human services twenty years ago. Amy Bingham takes a look at the growth of CHHS in this week’s View from the Hill. In 2002 WKU took a...
WBKO
Movie to film in Barren County next month
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s all lights, camera, action in Glasgow as Hollywood comes to town. Barren County announced on Facebook American Cinemas International will be filming a movie there next month, and say the film will be sold to Hallmark or UpTV. They also said to keep an...
WBKO
Glasgow Chose as Set to Shoot a Movie
Melinda Hill and Kyle Roby with C.A.S.A. of Southern Central Kentucky talk to Allie about their 2022 Fall Bourbon Raffle!. Poppy and Matt Stephens visit North Warren Elementary School in today's edition of Poppy's Field Trip. Cool start, but much more pleasant later. Updated: 21 hours ago. Cool start, but...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBKO
Florida family evacuates Hurricane Ian; sought shelter in the Bluegrass
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hurricane Ian is devastating many parts of the Southwest Coast of Florida. Many Florida residents are fleeing the state in an effort to save themselves from the damaging storms. One family in particular seeking shelter here in the Bluegrass. David Bybee, his girlfriend, Mary Harper,...
WBKO
Bowling Green Police identify man accused of impersonating officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have identified the man accused of trying to give candy to two Potter Gray Elementary school students, and have charged him with impersonating a peace officer. In a police report released today, Robert Sharp admitted he was passing candy out to kids...
WBKO
BGHS announces 2022 Hall of Honor inductees
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School has announced the 2022 Class for the Hall of Honor. Roy Beard with the class of 1973, Mac Jefferson with the class of 1990, and Sasa Mandrapa with the class of 1997 will be inducted at a ceremony on Friday, Oct. 14.
WBKO
KYTC District 3 Traffic Updates for Sept. 30 through Oct. 7
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Crews are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Man dies after being crushed by equipment at Hardin County job site
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead following an accident Thursday morning at a Hardin County job site. View scenes from the accident in the player above. Elizabethtown Police responded just before 7:30 a.m. to the parking lot of Central Hardin High School. According to officials at the...
WBKO
Movie to be filmed in Glasgow next month
Melinda Hill and Kyle Roby with C.A.S.A. of Southern Central Kentucky talk to Allie about their 2022 Fall Bourbon Raffle!. Poppy and Matt Stephens visit North Warren Elementary School in today's edition of Poppy's Field Trip. Cool start, but much more pleasant later. Updated: 16 hours ago. Cool start, but...
WKYT 27
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
lakercountry.com
Grand jury hands down indictments on 16 individuals
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 16 individuals yesterday. Cecil D. Stacy, age 31, of Russell Springs, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, class D felonies, and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. Justin M. Weddle, age 37, of Russell Springs,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakercountry.com
Pulaski man arrested by JPD
A Pulaski County man was arrested by Jamestown Police on fleeing and evading police and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol charges on Tuesday evening, according to jail records. William Phillips, age 48, was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officer Heath...
lakercountry.com
Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland
A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
WBKO
Remaining Dry into the Weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Look for mostly clear and once again chilly conditions overnight, as readings fall into the upper 40. We’ll rebound nicely into the mid to upper 70s Friday with a dominant ridge of high pressure in control. Expect a little more cloud cover for the weekend off the remnants of IAN. At the moment, the forecast track keeps the system well east of our area, but a few of the outer bands could reach our Eastern counties Saturday and Sunday. Models currently give that scenerio about a 20%-30% chance of occurring. Otherwise, we should have a dry weekend for the majority of the viewing area with temps expected in the mid 70s. Dry weather continues into next week with Fall like air in place. Look for mainly sunshine through Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s!
Comments / 0