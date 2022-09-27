Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Operations resume at Arundel Mills Mall after accidental gunfire Saturday
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Operations at Arundel Mills Mall returned to normal Saturday evening after someone accidentally discharged a weapon in the food court, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers arrived to the mall on Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of gunfire. In their investigation,...
fox5dc.com
Shots fired investigation underway at Arundel Mills Mall, police say
HANOVER, Md. - Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating reports of shots fired at Arundel Mills Mall, authorities say. Anne Arundel County Police Tweeted at 4:17 p.m. on Saturday that officers were at the mall, located at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover, Maryland, investigating the shots fired. According...
foxbaltimore.com
Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City
WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
Bay Net
“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking
– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
WTOP
Old infrastructure led to E. coli in Baltimore water
BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials said this week that a confluence of problems with aging infrastructure contributed to an E. coli contamination of the city water system in early September. The Washington Post reports the problems reduced chlorine levels, which led to three positive tests for E. coli. A city...
Two people shot near Catonsville shopping plaza Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers are investigating a double shooting near a shopping plaza in Catonsville, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, police said.They found two people with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The injured individuals were taken to a local hospital, police said.Investigators did not make public the gender, age, or condition of the gunshot victims.Baltimore County detectives are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.
tourcounsel.com
Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Museum (Baltimore, Maryland)
The B&O Railroad Museum is one of Baltimore's most popular attractions, offering insight into America's railroad history. The museum operates out of historic buildings, including the Mount Clare stage, and displays an extensive collection of locomotives and railcars, most of them in working order. The main feature in the Roundhouse,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City take home vehicles
WBFF — The city of Baltimore allots 10 take home vehicles outside of emergency responders and city council and the mileage, fuel make and model are all public record and the city appears to be doing better than most others. Founder of open the books.com Adam Andrzejewski joined us...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman says rollout of Mosby's prosecution policy helped feed chaos in Fells Point
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News is learning the bullets fired in Fells Point earlier this week may not have been intended for at least one of the victims. Right now, police are searching for the suspect or suspects who they say shot a man and a woman on South Broadway street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
CBS News
Six indicted in large drug ring spanning over Howard and Baltimore counties, Baltimore City
Six people are facing multiple drug and criminal charges that span over multiple counties within the WJZ viewing area, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday in Baltimore. Those charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute and firearm-related counts in Howard...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Baltimore, Police Say
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Baltimore in an early morning incident on Saturday morning, police say. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue, where there was a reported hit-and-run.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | Con-artist accused of tricking woman, raping her captured
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The fugitive con-artist who the U.S. Marshals Service says tricked his ex-girlfriend and then raped her at knifepoint is now in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Maurice Coleman, 52, was taken into custody by Baltimore patrol officers. Coleman was wanted for first-degree rape, as...
Man, 51, struck in a fatal hit and run on Park Heights Avenue
BALTIMORE-- According to Police, 1:40 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue for a hit and run.After arriving to the scene, officers located a 51 year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle, police stated.According to a release, investigators learned the man was struck as he was attempting to get into his own vehicle by an unknown sedan. Police say, that sedan then fled the scene, heading south bound on Park Heights Avenue. After locating the victim medics transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after. Crash Team investigators responded and are handling this case. Anyone with information about the hit and run are prompted to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
'Enough Fentanyl To Kill Two Million People', Suspects Charged In Massive Maryland Drug Bust
Maryland officials have announced the indictments of six people charged with fentanyl distribution and gun-related charges after being found with enough fentanyl to kill two million people, authorities say. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh was joined by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der, Maryland...
mocoshow.com
MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday
Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
Minor injured in shooting at Mondawmin bus stop in Baltimore
A minor was injured after getting shot while aboard a stopped bus Thursday afternoon at the Mondawmin Bus Loop in Baltimore.Another minor was taken into custody.Police said that around 3 p.m., the two minors got into a fight when one of the minors fired a shot.The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information was provided.
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
Losing Their Sons to Baltimore's Violence
Two mothers discuss the grief and pain of losing their sons to gun violence in Baltimore and the trauma they relive each time they hear of another murder in the city
7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore
Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was left critically injured in a double shooting in Fells Point. Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. There, they found an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Join Our Text Club To […] The post 7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com
Accused of abuse of power, former Baltimore prosecutor now facing federal charges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney was federally indicted Wednesday on charges of fraud and stalking in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. Prosecutors said Adam Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, used his powers as an assistant state's attorney to subpoena telephone records of women had...
