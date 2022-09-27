Read full article on original website
WIBW
Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The memorial services for Timothy “Tim” Cole were held Saturday morning at Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka. Timothy Cole, 59, of Topeka, was killed in an incident at the Goodyear tire plant on Saturday, September 24. According to his obituary, Cole was employed by...
WIBW
TPD identify homicide victim found underneath Polk Quincy viaduct
WIBW
Two arrested after alleged attempt to burglarize Topeka business
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are behind bars after an alleged attempt to burglarize a local business. The Topeka Police Department says Damon Hill Jr., 35, and Cameron Hill, 30, both of Topeka, were both arrested after an alleged burglary early Sunday morning. Just before 6 a.m. on...
TPD identifies man found dead under I-70 bridge
WIBW
Emporia man arrested on possible DUI after crash near Olpe
OLPE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was arrested for a possible DUI when he crashed his vehicle near Olpe. KVOE reports that Devin Burris, 27, of Emporia was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on suspicion of a DUI after an injury accident northwest of Olpe on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Police arrest suspect in Kansas apartment complex murder
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a third homicide in Topeka this week have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers...
WIBW
Multiple structure fires close down part of SW 93rd Street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office confirms that multiple structure fires closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka on Saturday afternoon. Dispatch said the call came in around 2:00 pm, Saturday afternoon, which prompted authorities to close down SW 93rd St. between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road around 3:48 pm. There is still no word whether or not the road has been reopened.
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested for Meadowlark Apartments murder
WIBW
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
californiaexaminer.net
10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka
WIBW
One dead after early morning shooting in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department says that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials were called to the 900 block of N Washington St. with reports of gunshots fired in the area.
Body, suspicious items found by Topeka police
KCTV 5
Three adults in custody after vehicle associated with armed kidnapping in Topeka stopped
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Three adults are in custody after a Eudora Police Department officer and members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located and stopped the vehicle associated with a reported armed kidnapping originating in Topeka. According to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the...
TPD investigating early morning shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting on Saturday morning. The shooting occurred at a residence in the 3000 block of SE Powell. When officers arrived to the scene, one person had minor injuries from a gunshot. TPD told 27 News that the victim was not transported […]
3 arrested after child taken from Topeka found in Johnson County
Douglas County law enforcement stopped a car on K-7 and rescued a 3-year-old child who had been taken from Topeka, Kansas, early Friday.
WIBW
Suspect identified in Topeka murder, police shootout
Investigation follows house fire in Whiting
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in Whiting on Saturday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a structure fire at 135 Deforest Street at 5:19 a.m. Saturday. Whiting, Netawaka and Kickapoo Fire Departments responded to the scene. Firefighters battled the fire and got it under control […]
Murder suspect, officer injured in downtown Topeka shootout
WIBW
Thursday homicide victim identified
WIBW
Atchison Police search for pedestrian hit-and-run suspect vehicle
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison Police are searching for a suspect vehicle that left the scene of an accident after allegedly hitting a pedestrian. The Atchison Police Department says that officials are searching for the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian over the weekend. APD said that...
