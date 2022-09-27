Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Comments On Reaction Her Interactions With Dominik Mysterio Get
There are few women in the history of WWE that have been presented like Rhea Ripley: dominant, manipulative, and powerful enough to rival the toughest men in combat. As a member of The Judgment Day, Ripley has recently converted Dominik Mysterio to the group, causing the generational talent to turn on his father Rey and spiral into a heelish persona. Calling herself Dom's "papi" and choking people out with her legs has led to Ripley earning the attention of a certain subset of fans, which, according to fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest, is her goal in those scenarios, and Ripley herself mirrored those sentiments during a coversation with Metro News.
ComicBook
WWE's Brock Lesnar Reveals New Look
The last time WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar he was being buried under a host of tables, steel steps, and chairs by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at SummerSlam, and fans have been wondering when they might see him again. It's not known whether that will happen or not, but if he does show up soon, he will likely be sporting a new look. In a new post from Wrestle.Kingdom, Lesnar is shown in a new photo completely clean-shaven and without the big bear that accompanied his more recent cowboy look. While he could always grow it back out before a return to the ring, this could also mean that The Beast will be the one returning when he does show up in WWE once more.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar Private Signing Announced, Latest on Lesnar’s WWE Status
Brock Lesnar will make his first private signing with Fiterman Sports next month. Fiterman has scheduled a signing with Lesnar for Friday, October 28 at 12pm at their League City, Texas office. This will not be a public event, and only mail-in items for autographs will be accepted. Prices for...
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
NFL・
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Think 1 Player Was Kicked out of the Jury
Rumors suggest that one 'Big Brother 24' jury member was kicked out of the jury house, and fans are starting to believe the speculation.
NASCAR World Reacts To Terrifying Crash On Saturday
The NASCAR world had to witness a pretty terrifying crash on Saturday afternoon. NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson had to be air lifted following an accident on Saturday. It was very scary. "Jordan Anderson is being airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. FS1 says Anderson has burns and...
Look: NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Dennis Rodman News
During the 1998 NBA postseason, Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman spent 48 hours in Las Vegas. Lionsgate will make a film centered on that experience. According to a report from Deadline, the studio is in early talks with Jonathan Majors to play Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas. A deal...
PWMania
Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Triple H Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestling Figure
It was announced on Friday that iconic wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. He was 79 years old. Inoki, who was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1943, started his own promotion in 1972 called New Japan Pro Wrestling. Inoki was the first Japanese wrestler to win the WWF championship. In 2010,...
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR KILLER On Major WWE Departure
He’s not going anywhere. There have been a lot of changes in recent weeks both behind and in front of the scenes of WWE. Those changes have resulted in all kinds of situations that would have been hard to fathom just a few months ago. Several former top names of the promotion have left, but in this case one of the bigger names is actually sticking around for the time being.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (09/30) - Sami Zayn And Solo Sikoa Vs. Ricochet And Madcap Moss, Bayley Vs. Shotzi
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" on September 30, 2022, coming to you live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba!. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa will be teaming up with "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn to take on "The One and Only" Ricochet and Madcap Moss. The four men encountered one another backstage last week, with Ricochet and Moss telling Zayn that he's become "obnoxious and unbearable" and Sikoa attacking them from behind for the disrespect they showed to The Bloodline. As Zayn comes off his win against AJ Styles last Monday on "Raw", will he be able to keep his momentum going?
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/30/22)
Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, continuing the road to Extreme Rules. WWE is pushing tonight’s SmackDown with the phrase “The Bloodline vs. The World” in the video below. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not officially announced, however Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn are set to compete in tag team action against Madcap Moss and Ricochet.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Give Former Champion Big Push
Triple H took over WWE creative in July and since then he’s brought a number of former stars back to the company. He’s also been giving other talents a chance to step up one of which has been Finn Balor. Finn Balor has been getting consistent TV time...
Dana White says he was given grim health prognosis
Dana White is still as involved as ever in the UFC’s business. But there was a time not too long ago when the UFC boss had concerns about how much longer he would be able to do his job. Actually, he was probably more concerned about how much longer he had to live.
UFC・
ComicBook
Jury Rules in Favor of Randy Orton's Tattoo Artist in WWE and 2K Games Case
WWE and Take-Two just experienced an unexpected loss in court, as an Illinois federal jury has found in favor of Catherine Alexander in the trial over copyright infringement regarding Randy Orton's tattoos. The suit was filed in 2018, with Alexander saying that she owns the copyright to the designs used in Orton's tattoos in the WWE 2K video games. Alexander has been evidently tattooing Orton since 2003, and today the jury ruled in favor of the plating and against Take-Two, 2K Games, Visual Concepts Entertainment, and WWE (via @copyrightlately). You can find the post regarding the verdict below.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Addresses John Cena-Esque Reaction From WWE Fans
When Liv Morgan began to receive boos from members of the WWE audience, she approached the negativity by taking inspiration from John Cena. In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Morgan was sympathetic to those who view her as a heel. The current "SmackDown" Women's Champion, who will defend her title against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules on October 8, won the gold by cashing in the Money In The Bank briefcase before retaining it via a controversial win the following month. Some fans voiced their displeasure at how Liv was being portrayed as the champ.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Never Thought She Would Splinter Legendary Pro Wrestling Family
From the moment Dominik Mysterio embarked on his journey to the WWE as an in-ring performer, everyone saw where the story was going. Whether it was 10 years from his first match at WWE SummerSlam 2020 or a few weeks after, wrestling fans knew eventually that the 25-year-old would feud with his father, whether as a heel or baby face. However, nobody could've predicted how we'd get to that point, which was revealed at WWE Clash at the Castle when Dominik attacked his father Rey and his partner Edge, siding with The Judgment Day. The turn hit new levels when Dominik formed a relationship with the faction's Rhea Ripley, referring to her as his "papi."
