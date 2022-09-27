Read full article on original website
Related
Hobbs News-Sun
Teen burglar voluntarily returns items and apologizes
In a rare turn of events, a 16-year-old Hobbs male allegedly broke into a home and stole items from the home — but later returned those items and left a note apologizing for committing the crime. “I am the idiot that broke into your house, and I am so...
cbs7.com
Active shooter apprehended in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Seminole police Department, on October 1, 2022 at approximately 10:12 AM, a Seminole PD officer was conducting a traffic stop in 200 Blk. of NW 11th Street. The suspect vehicle pulled up into the St. James Catholic Church parking lot. The officer was approaching the driver when the driver pulled out a handgun and began firing at the officer. Officer was struck, but was able to move to cover and return fire. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran to the west. The suspect jumped a fence and dropped the handgun. The suspect was seen running north. A short time later, officers were able to locate the suspect in the area of 800 NW I Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody.
everythinglubbock.com
1 arrested after shots fired, chase in Seminole Saturday morning
SEMINOLE, Texas — One person was arrested following an incident with law enforcement in Seminole Saturday morning, according to the Seminole Sentinel. According to the newspaper, shots were fired in the St. James Catholic Church parking lot. Law enforcement then chased the suspect through various streets and alleyways. The...
Hobbs News-Sun
Duo arrested in connection with stolen vehicle, items
Hobbs police say a Hobbs man was found with almost $100,000 worth of stolen items after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the 1400 block of North Turner Street. Rogelio Cervantes, 37, of Hobbs, was arrested on Sept. 15 on a warrant for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seminolesentinel.com
Suspect in Brownfield Hit and Run Surrenders to Gaines County Sheriff's Office
By Liz Adams, Brownfield News Brownfield Police Chief Tony Serbantez confirmed that a suspect in the hit and run that occurred on Sept. 18 has surrendered himself to the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was released on bond Friday. Jose Tapia, 67, was struck by an oncoming SUV as he exited the driver’s side of his parked vehicle at his home just before 7:30 the evening of Sept. 18…
seminolesentinel.com
MONDAY WRECK HINDERS MOTORISTS
A white Chevrolet pickup collided with a semi shortly after lunchtime Monday, Sept. 26. Neither driver was injured, but the front end of the pickup took the brunt of the damage. Due to both the wreck and road construction, the southbound lane of traffic was at a standstill for approximately 20 minutes. Seminole EMS, the fire department’s rescue unit, and DPS were on the scene.
Texas Man with ‘Extreme Anger Issues’ Learns Fate for Murdering Infant Son Not Long After Strangling Dogs
A 23-year-old father in Texas was sentenced to spend the rest of life behind bars after admitting to beating his infant son to death months ago. District Court Judge Denn Whalen on Thursday sentenced Kameron Gammage to life in prison plus 20 years for killing 7-month-old Logan Gammage, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Suspected serial rapist indicted
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A suspected kidnapper and serial rapist was indicted by an Ector County Grand Jury last week. According to that indictment, Javier Arias, 38, has been accused of kidnapping a woman in April and two other women in July. All three women said Arias took them to deserted roads and tried to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
MySanAntonio
Lea County, N.M., climbs above the 70-rig barrier
It was a mixed bag for the nation’s drilling operators this week as activity inched higher in the US and the Permian Basin but slipped in Texas and several other producing states. Oilfield services company Baker Hughes said Friday in the weekly rig count it has issued since the...
Comments / 1