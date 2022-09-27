ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Tough-on-crime Oregon congressional candidate Mike Erickson handcuffed for DUI charges in 2016

By Julia Shumway, Oregon Capital Chronicle
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Matty Mann
5d ago

most every person reading this article has drank something or took medication and drove. all the hypocrite, I mean democrats coming out if the wood work to condem thus guy, whilst they drank or medicated drove this past weekend

Eric Rodgers
5d ago

I want to say that he admitted his wrongdoing with a guilty pleasure and took the steps to pay his debt to society, but this in its entirety is pretty brazen, especially the abortion controversy

Eye Demand!
4d ago

Went on a weekend with my children and their spouses who all are now solid citizens. After a few beers, all four males admitted to being arrested for drunk driving. Three are attorneys. I guess the far, far, far left Oregonian doesn’t believe in redemption, but watches Kate release murderers from jail.

The Oregonian

Republican candidate for Congress Mike Erickson says Democratic rival aired false claims he faced a drug charge

Republican candidate for Congress Mike Erickson accused his Democratic opponent, Andrea Salinas, of falsely stating he was charged with felony drug possession in connection with a 2016 drunk driving incident, and the top prosecutor confirms he never faced a drug charge. Hood River County District Attorney Carrie Rasmussen told The...
