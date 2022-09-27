ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Opinion: Don’t believe the ‘Big Lie’: Our elections system is secure and ready to count your votes

Scroggin is director of the Oregon Elections Division at the Oregon Secretary of State. We’re seeing a disturbing trend this fall, with reports of door-to-door voter intimidation in Southern Oregon, calls for interference at ballot drop sites in Washington and threats of violence targeting our elections officials. What’s driving this trend? It’s the Big Lie.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
kezi.com

Access to health care threatened as Oregon hospitals lose money

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- Oregon’s health care system is nearing its breaking point as hospitals report record financial losses due to a variety of issues, the Oregon Association of Hospital and Health Systems said. According to the OAHHS, almost two thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money and margins plummeted...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: More than a ‘timber baron’

On Sunday the Oregonian wrote a piece on Betsy Johnson and briefly mentioned her father, Sam Johnson. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Your paper suggests he was merely a “timber baron.”. Yes, he had timber...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Wasden
philomathnews.com

Poll: Oregon governor’s race a dead heat between Drazan, Kotek

Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are in a neck-and-neck race for Oregon governor with just over five weeks to go until Election Day, according to a new poll. The poll of 620 likely voters from Salem-based Nelson Research showed 33.4% would most likely vote for Drazan, 31.5% for...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Politics Courts#Politics Legislative#Politics State#Linus College#The University Of Idaho#College Of Law#Republican#Legislature#Boise State University#Idaho State University#The Associated Press
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES OREGON TO RECEIVE FIRST-IN-NATION FUNDING

On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown joined the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to announce that Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address health-related social needs of Oregonians through the federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program. A...
OREGON STATE
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Skanner News

State Senator Weighs in on Lottery Issues

The Skanner’s article on Sept. 25, 2022, “Lottery Misses Mark on Minorities’ Fair Share,” caught the attention of some state representatives and senators, in particular, Sen. James Manning of Eugene. Manning has voiced concerns about the Lottery’s special treatment of two of its managers who have moved from Oregon to other states.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy