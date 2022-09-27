Read full article on original website
Readers respond: Oregon voters aren’t drug policy experts
Oregon citizens, meaning well, voted for Ballot Measure 110, an experimental approach which decriminalizes possession of small amounts of illicit drugs. It is the only state to do so. (“Oregon’s drug decriminalization effort sends fewer than 1% of people to treatment,” Sept. 25) The quandary is that...
Tina Kotek: Democratic candidate for Oregon governor has long sided with labor unions, Oregonians in need
In any other year, Tina Kotek could expect the wind at her back running for governor in Oregon, a state that has chosen only Democrats for its highest office for more than three decades. But she appears instead to be in a much tighter race than the state’s current governor,...
Youth crews help protect homes from wildfire thanks to state-funded training
Lindsay Nava hauled branches up a long wooded driveway near Grants Pass under the burning midday sun on Tuesday. Her blonde hair, tucked into braids and bound back with a bandana, poked out from underneath her orange hard hat while she felled trees and limbs, building a pile to turn into wood chips.
Opinion: Don’t believe the ‘Big Lie’: Our elections system is secure and ready to count your votes
Scroggin is director of the Oregon Elections Division at the Oregon Secretary of State. We’re seeing a disturbing trend this fall, with reports of door-to-door voter intimidation in Southern Oregon, calls for interference at ballot drop sites in Washington and threats of violence targeting our elections officials. What’s driving this trend? It’s the Big Lie.
Access to health care threatened as Oregon hospitals lose money
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- Oregon’s health care system is nearing its breaking point as hospitals report record financial losses due to a variety of issues, the Oregon Association of Hospital and Health Systems said. According to the OAHHS, almost two thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money and margins plummeted...
‘The wheels have come off’: Oregon hospitals worry about access as record financial losses mount
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly two-thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money in the second quarter of 2022, with margins plunging to depths below the lockdown phase of 2020, when all but basic operations ceased, according to a new analysis released by Apprise Health Insights and made public Friday by the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
Readers respond: More than a ‘timber baron’
On Sunday the Oregonian wrote a piece on Betsy Johnson and briefly mentioned her father, Sam Johnson. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Your paper suggests he was merely a “timber baron.”. Yes, he had timber...
Oregon voters want their next governor to fight inflation, but state’s tools are limited: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Inflation is among Oregon voters’ top issues ahead of next month’s gubernatorial election, with 92% ranking it “very” or “somewhat important” in deciding who to vote for, according to a new poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive. That puts inflation on par with homelessness and crime...
Poll: Oregon governor’s race a dead heat between Drazan, Kotek
Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are in a neck-and-neck race for Oregon governor with just over five weeks to go until Election Day, according to a new poll. The poll of 620 likely voters from Salem-based Nelson Research showed 33.4% would most likely vote for Drazan, 31.5% for...
Are you required to have a front license plate on your vehicle? Here’s what Idaho law says
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
Oregon governor’s race: Homelessness policy could make or break the election
Homelessness is by far the top policy concern for likely Oregon voters, particularly in the Portland metro area, as the November election looms, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. The issue has concerned voters of all ages, incomes and education levels, as homelessness has magnified in Portland and seeped...
Governor Jay Inslee Activates Four Washington National Guard Members to Support Hurricane Ian Rsponse Efforts
OLYMPIA - On Thursday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee activated four members of the Washington National Guard to support Hurricane Ian response efforts on the east coast. This comes after the state of Florida submitted a mutual aid request to the state of Washington earlier in the day. According to the...
GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES OREGON TO RECEIVE FIRST-IN-NATION FUNDING
On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown joined the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to announce that Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address health-related social needs of Oregonians through the federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program. A...
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats
In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
Oregon wins federal approval for big Medicaid changes; first in nation to include food, housing funds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon received federal approval Wednesday to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Here's the rest of the Oregon Health Authority announcement and a news release from Gov. Kate Brown:. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in...
State Senator Weighs in on Lottery Issues
The Skanner’s article on Sept. 25, 2022, “Lottery Misses Mark on Minorities’ Fair Share,” caught the attention of some state representatives and senators, in particular, Sen. James Manning of Eugene. Manning has voiced concerns about the Lottery’s special treatment of two of its managers who have moved from Oregon to other states.
Two Years Later, Oregon's Drug Decriminalization is Not Going Well | Opinion
The decriminalization of lethal drugs in Oregon has failed those who are struggling with substance use disorders.
Gov. candidate Betsy Johnson says ‘Oregon cannot succeed if Portland fails’
The governor's race comes to the Lents neighborhood, where unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson told voters that the neighborhood is "ground zero" for lawlessness in Portland.
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
