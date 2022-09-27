ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'There's only so far I can take them': Why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 5 days ago
deborah king
5d ago

Because teachers are teachers. Not babysitters or house maids. After school parents need to be responsible for the students. They need to set a good example for them and be responsible for them.Enforce the responsibilies and rules, make consequences they understand and stand by them

carolynmcoch
5d ago

If the parent (or parents) are ignorant, then their offspring generally will be the same. It all starts in the home. Look at Asian children who come here as non English speaking immigrants - they thrive, work hard, achieve so well that universities have to Deny them entry so that other non achievers can get in ! Pathetic that this country so upside down in its values !

Stephen Black
4d ago

One consequence of the “new math” is it cut kids off from their support structure (family) who didn’t understand the jargon and methods. Struggled with our son on this, work was graded on following a very convoluted method, not just the answer. Wife and I struggled with this, and we are both engineers.

