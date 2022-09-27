Buy a salt block at a feed store and you might be out $10. But after an animal has licked it? Why, then it becomes modern art. Salt blocks – those 50-pound cubes of salt offered to livestock and wildlife as a nutritional supplement – are the medium of choice at the annual Great Salt Lick Auction in Baker City. The art contest and fundraiser asks ranchers to collect the most artfully licked salt blocks from their pastures. The blocks are then sold at a charity auction for hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars.

