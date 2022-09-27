ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoke County, NC

cbs17

Fayetteville declares State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has declared a State of Emergency Friday afternoon due to the Hurricane Ian’s impact along the coast. Mayor Mitch Colvin authorized the State of Emergency for Fayetteville at 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The emergency was declared due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, which will generate damage due to rain, winds, high water, flooding and other weather conditions.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Johnston County crash: NCSHP

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another person is injured after a vehicle crash in Johnston County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A 25-year-old male was driving on Raleigh Road in Benson when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Delays and Closings from Hurricane Ian

We will bring you Hurricane Ian closings and delays as soon as they become available. Email your closings with a contact number to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. • The Columbus County Emergency Operations Center has been activated. If you have any non emergency needs call 910.640.2208. For all emergencies call 911. • Whiteville...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Hoke County, NC
Sports
City
Raeford, NC
Hoke County, NC
Education
Hoke County, NC
Government
County
Hoke County, NC
cbs17

Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
CLAYTON, NC
chathamjournal.com

Sheriff’s office responds to physical confrontation at Northwood High School

Pittsboro, NC – On the morning of September 20, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a physical confrontation in progress in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro. Student Resource Officers (SROs) on campus immediately responded to the parking lot where they encountered multiple students and adults engaged in a physical altercation.
jocoreport.com

Driver Arrested Following Early Morning High Speed Chase

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver led law enforcement officers on a lengthy chase Saturday morning through southern Johnston County. It started when Johnston County deputies responded to Interstate 95 to locate an erratic driver reported by a 911 caller. When officers attempted to pull over the Ford pickup, the driver refused to stop.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

One person killed in Laurinburg crash

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person died early Sunday morning following a crash just outside of Laurinburg, according to officials with the Laurinburg Fire Department. Officials said the wreck involved a single car on Leisure Road at Bostick Road resulting in one fatality on the scene. ABC 15 has...
LAURINBURG, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of strangling female in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with strangling and assaulting a female in Randleman, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Sunday, the RCSO responded to Laughlin Road in Randleman when they were told about an assault. Following an investigation, 56-year-old Carl Laughlin was arrested and taken to the Randolph […]
RANDLEMAN, NC
cbs17

NC NAACP announces state convention to be held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Chapter of the NAACP will return to an in-person state convention this year, with COVID protocols. The 79th Annual North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Convention will be in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Boudreaux Convention Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

29-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in the Fairmont community in Robeson County, police said. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found at about 8:40 p.m. by officers who were called to 616 Madison St. after going to investigate a report of shots being fired. He suffered “multiple […]
FAIRMONT, NC

