cbs17
Fayetteville declares State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has declared a State of Emergency Friday afternoon due to the Hurricane Ian’s impact along the coast. Mayor Mitch Colvin authorized the State of Emergency for Fayetteville at 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The emergency was declared due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, which will generate damage due to rain, winds, high water, flooding and other weather conditions.
Fayetteville, Cumberland County officials make special preparations for Hurricane Ian
First responders are making special preparations in Cumberland County and Fayetteville ahead of the severe weather coming Friday.
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Johnston County crash: NCSHP
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another person is injured after a vehicle crash in Johnston County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A 25-year-old male was driving on Raleigh Road in Benson when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into...
columbuscountynews.com
Delays and Closings from Hurricane Ian
We will bring you Hurricane Ian closings and delays as soon as they become available. Email your closings with a contact number to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. • The Columbus County Emergency Operations Center has been activated. If you have any non emergency needs call 910.640.2208. For all emergencies call 911. • Whiteville...
cbs17
Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
chathamjournal.com
Sheriff’s office responds to physical confrontation at Northwood High School
Pittsboro, NC – On the morning of September 20, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a physical confrontation in progress in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro. Student Resource Officers (SROs) on campus immediately responded to the parking lot where they encountered multiple students and adults engaged in a physical altercation.
jocoreport.com
Driver Arrested Following Early Morning High Speed Chase
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver led law enforcement officers on a lengthy chase Saturday morning through southern Johnston County. It started when Johnston County deputies responded to Interstate 95 to locate an erratic driver reported by a 911 caller. When officers attempted to pull over the Ford pickup, the driver refused to stop.
WRAL
In Cumberland County, a reminder how devastating hurricane floods can be
On Pennystone Drive, homeowners are still rebuilding after Hurricane Matthew with the threat of future flooding still to come. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
North Carolina elementary school teacher touched student inappropriately, sheriff’s office says
A student at Coker-Wimberly Elementary School reported inappropriate touching by a teacher to their parents that led to an arrest, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Preparing for more flooding on the Lumber River: 5 things to know about the latest assessment
First came Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Then Hurricane Florence two years later. The slow-moving storms brought torrential rains to southeast North Carolina, swelling rivers way past their banks to historic flood levels. Since those floods that devastated communities along the Lumber River, the state has been working to measure how...
wpde.com
Badly decomposed body found in Scotland County ditch, official says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A badly decomposed body has been found Tuesday evening in a ditch along McCarn Road in Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. At this time, Dover said they're in the early stages of the investigation. He added...
cbs17
Man wanted for first-degree murder in Monday’s Fayetteville homicide, deputies confirm
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – After looking to question three men on Tuesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has officially obtained warrants to charge one of those in question with first-degree murder in a homicide case from Monday. Deputies are currently searching for Jamal Anthony Robinson who is wanted...
richmondobserver
RCSO: Man leads deputies on chase through East Rockingham 10 days after latest release from prison
ROCKINGHAM — A man with multiple pending drug charges — and who had been out of prison less than two weeks — is accused of leading Richmond County deputies on a chase through East Rockingham over the weekend. According to a Sept. 26 social media post from...
Homecoming services upcoming
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family
cbs17
2 wanted after man killed in targeted Cumberland County shooting, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified a Hoke County man killed in a late-night shooting in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Jermaine Hailey, 32 of Raeford. Deputies say Hailey was shot multiple times at around 11:50 p.m. Monday in...
wpde.com
One person killed in Laurinburg crash
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person died early Sunday morning following a crash just outside of Laurinburg, according to officials with the Laurinburg Fire Department. Officials said the wreck involved a single car on Leisure Road at Bostick Road resulting in one fatality on the scene. ABC 15 has...
Man accused of strangling female in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with strangling and assaulting a female in Randleman, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Sunday, the RCSO responded to Laughlin Road in Randleman when they were told about an assault. Following an investigation, 56-year-old Carl Laughlin was arrested and taken to the Randolph […]
cbs17
Fayetteville city councilmember creates solution for homeless military veterans
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville city councilmember is investing her own money into a solution for the growing homelessness among military veterans. District 1 Councilwoman Kathy Jensen and her brother turned their old motel into apartments for homeless military veterans. Yadkin Villas, located just a one-third of a...
cbs17
NC NAACP announces state convention to be held in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Chapter of the NAACP will return to an in-person state convention this year, with COVID protocols. The 79th Annual North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Convention will be in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Boudreaux Convention Center.
29-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in the Fairmont community in Robeson County, police said. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found at about 8:40 p.m. by officers who were called to 616 Madison St. after going to investigate a report of shots being fired. He suffered “multiple […]
