Illumina is launching the NovaSeq X Series, a new line of high-powered DNA sequencers that can churn out up to 20,000 human genomes in a year, 2.5 times the max output of the company’s current machines, Statnews’ Jonathan Wosen reports. The NovaSeq X and NovaSeq X Plus will sell for $985,000 and $1,250,000, respectively, and Illumina plans to start shipping NovaSeq X Plus units in 1Q23. Reference Link.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO