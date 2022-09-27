Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Axcella (NASDAQ:AXLA) Soars on NASH Data; Street Eyes 3.5x Gains
Axcella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares are soaring in the pre-market session today on the back of positive interim data from the Phase 2b study of its AXA1125 for the treatment of NASH. Participants in the study saw clinically and statistically significant improvements and the drug continues to show a safe and...
tipranks.com
Edesa (NASDAQ:EDSA) Rises on Promising Phase 2 ARDS Results
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares are on the rise today on the back of promising results from the Phase 2 part of its Phase 2/ Phase 3 study evaluating Edesa’s EB05 candidate for the treatment of hospitalized patients that may or may not be at risk of COVID-19 induced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).
tipranks.com
Illumina launches line of high-end DNA sequences, Statnews reports
Illumina is launching the NovaSeq X Series, a new line of high-powered DNA sequencers that can churn out up to 20,000 human genomes in a year, 2.5 times the max output of the company’s current machines, Statnews’ Jonathan Wosen reports. The NovaSeq X and NovaSeq X Plus will sell for $985,000 and $1,250,000, respectively, and Illumina plans to start shipping NovaSeq X Plus units in 1Q23. Reference Link.
tipranks.com
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Slumps on Secondary Public Offering
Shares of solar facilities provider Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) are slumping in the pre-market session today after it announced a secondary public offering. A shareholder associated with Blackstone is offering 7 million Class A Altus shares and underwriters will have an option to buy up to 1.05 million additional Class A shares.
tipranks.com
Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) iRobot Deal Could Be Blocked
According to an Axios report, a group of lawmakers led by Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) proposed acquisition of iRobot (IRBT). According to the report, the FTC is conducting an extensive review of the deal. Senator Warren stated her...
