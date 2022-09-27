In case you haven't heard, there is a new member of the M&M mascot posse, and her name is Purple. In a press release, Mars says its latest hire brims with "self-awareness, authenticity, and confidence," and in keeping with her "be true to thine self" nature, she has been introduced to the world via a video of her belting out an original song called "I'm Just Gonna Be Me." She has also kicked off her new role by raising money for an admirable cause: People magazine shares that every time her video is streamed on any major platform, Mars will donate one dollar to Sing for Hope. Apparently, the new M&M's color is determined to win her way into the hearts of a public that has been enjoying the antics of Yellow and Red for years.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO