Read full article on original website
Related
The Purple M&M Is Already Getting Shipped With A Fast-Food Mascot
In case you haven't heard, there is a new member of the M&M mascot posse, and her name is Purple. In a press release, Mars says its latest hire brims with "self-awareness, authenticity, and confidence," and in keeping with her "be true to thine self" nature, she has been introduced to the world via a video of her belting out an original song called "I'm Just Gonna Be Me." She has also kicked off her new role by raising money for an admirable cause: People magazine shares that every time her video is streamed on any major platform, Mars will donate one dollar to Sing for Hope. Apparently, the new M&M's color is determined to win her way into the hearts of a public that has been enjoying the antics of Yellow and Red for years.
M&M's New Color Is Stealing The Show With Its Own Theme Song
M&M's: those little candies that melt in your mouth, not your hand. While these tiny chocolate droplets are understandably popular — Mars cranks out 400 million pieces of candy each day – M&M's are also popular for another reason: the characters. Introduced in 1954 (via CNN), the M&M's...
Trader Joe's Most Overrated Item - Mashed Exclusive Survey
Your average Trader Joe's supermarket carries about 4,000 products (per Eat This, Not That). Sounds like a lot, right? Not when you consider that the average grocery store carries something more like 50,000. So how does the beloved brand keep things fresh with such a limited stock? You might have noticed there's a lot of product turnover. TJ's drops new products every week (yes, really), so in order to make room for those exciting new things, some products are forced to take a hike on a weekly basis.
The Karen-Themed Restaurant With A Lengthy Waiting List
Do you remember a time when "Karen" was simply a common girls' name? Somewhere along the line, this ordinary moniker morphed into a meme-riddled label for all that is wrong in the Western world. In case you are unfamiliar with this recent definition of Karen, The New York Times says it applies to "a middle-aged busybody with a blonde choppy bob who asks to speak to the manager" and has also come to symbolize "racism and white privilege." The BBC defines a Karen as someone who treats employees in the service industry poorly, may be anti-vax, and regularly plays their white privilege card. This must seriously annoy nice people with the name "Karen." And it all seems so random. Why not Brenda, Lucy, or Sue?
RELATED PEOPLE
Duff Goldman's Disguised Cakes Are Blowing Instagram's Mind
There's no denying that disguised cakes — a.k.a. cakes that don't actually look like cakes — are trending. There are countless TikTok videos in which knives are poised over objects as viewers try to guess whether the item is actually a cake before the individual in the clip slices down to reveal the truth. Then, of course, there's the simply titled Netflix show "Is It Cake?" that launched this year, as per IMDb, in which cake artists craft disguised cakes designed to fool judges. There's just something about the sweet illusions that has captivated the general public.
Hell's Kitchen Winner Trenton Garvey Has A Message For This Year's Cast
In the age of reality television, everyday hopefuls are thrust into the spotlight for the world to see, judge, and hopefully love. Whether it's watching the quest for love on shows like "The Bachelorette" or "Love is Blind" or witnessing the next musical star be born on shows like "The Voice" or "American Idol," there is something addictive about seeing the drama of everyday people that keeps millions engaged (via The Latch). While plenty of reality television focuses primarily on conflict and fighting, some shows like Hell's Kitchen allow the pressure and competitive angle of a cooking-based show to produce a natural set of hurdles that make it a must-see show week after week.
Reddit Is In Shambles Over The Prices At A Los Angeles Burger King
2022 has brought about record inflation (via CNBC). From gas prices to food, few industries were spared from the downstream effects of raised prices. Given that the fast food industry often depends on supplies from other players in different sectors for core ingredients like meat, it should be no surprise that they have been particularly impacted (via News Nation). With that in mind, the sticker shock of the new prices can still be jarring for dedicated fans who are used to paying a specific price.
Mashed
144K+
Followers
39K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0