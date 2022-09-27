Read full article on original website
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Amarillo Wranglers, Amarillo High Chad Dunham and Alissa Spangler
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Alissa Spangler, Tommy T and Chad Dunham on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here. We chat with Alissa Spangler on the upcoming games this evening and more!. NewsChannel 10 Alissa Spangler Part 2:. Amarillo Wranglers Tommy T:
The Wrap Up: Week 7
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week seven of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 7:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A...
High school football livestreams for Oct. 1
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can livestream this week’s high school football games here with TPSN. You can watch the replay of the Tascosa vs Abilene High game on 10Too at 1 p.m. You can watch the replay of the Canyon vs Andrews game on 10Too at 4 p.m.
Randall High Raiders and Canadian Wildcats face off in Game of the Week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall High Raiders are hitting the road this week. The team is riding a four-game winning streak and their offense is looking more versatile by the game. First, it was the Nathans: Nathan White and Nathan Baker. The quarterback and wide receiver duo is forming...
West Plains Wolves’ Adopt a Wolf Cub Program Making an Impact Off the Field
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Adopt a Wolf Cub program gives kids from West Plains’ feeder schools an opportunity to pair up with Wolves football players, cheerleaders and trainers. For a small fee - the “little wolves” get to hang out with their “big wolves” at meet and greet...
Ali Allison, Shelden Breshears to host WT Homecoming Parade this Saturday
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s very own Ali Allison and Shelden Breshears are hosting the WT Homecoming Parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 1 along Russell Long Boulevard on the West Texas A&M University campus. They will broadcast live during the parade. “Shelden...
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
‘We’re preparing the next generation’: Caprock High School joins Storybridge’s One Million Book Giveaway
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School gave 875 books to Storybridge’s One Million Book Giveaway to give back to elementary school students who will someday become longhorns. “It’s really a story of older kids investing in younger kids and telling and communicating that they believe in them and...
Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
‘We were more than happy to help our neighbors’ Coffee Memorial Blood Center sends units to Florida for Hurricane Ian
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is sending units to Florida to help with a shortage due to Hurricane Ian. “Unfortunately with the weather that Florida’s having they did have to reach out and ask for units to be sent to Florida to help,” says Misti Newsom, donor recruitment and events manager, Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “We were more than happy to send units over to help our neighbors.”
Randall County announces burn ban due to warm, dry weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County has announced a burn ban due to the warm, dry weather. Randall County approved a 90-day burn ban on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A burn ban prohibits the creation of any open flames outside. BBQ grills and smokers are still allowed to be used during...
‘You can walk away with a job’: Workforce Solutions & City of Amarillo hosting job fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the City of Amarillo will be hosting a job fair. The event will be on Tuesday, October 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall. This event has been bringing the Panhandle’s top employers...
‘Bring our kids back from the COVID learning loss’: Area school districts breakdown remaining ESSER funds
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - School districts across the Panhandle are breaking down what’s left of federal recovery funds from the pandemic. Both Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District received three phases of Elementary and Secondary School Relief Funds, known as ESSER. Amarillo ISD receiving over $105...
Taylor Paige Henderson is casting a spell on Hollywood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - She’s only 15, but when she talks about her work, actress Taylor Paige Henderson speaks like a seasoned professional who’s prepared to cast a spell on the industry. “Hard work beats talent,” she says very plainly. “Let’s say you just did a job, and...
Xcel Energy approved to switch from coal to gas at Harrington Station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State regulators gave final approval Thursday for Xcel Energy to convert its Harrington Station electricity generating plant to burn natural gas instead of coal. The project north of Amarillo will require a large gas pipeline that will run about 20 miles. According to the order, the...
Community Leaders to discuss challenges in the workforce during Work Forward Summit
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation and The Panhandle Community Partnership have gathered community leaders to discuss work force challenges during the Work Forward Summit. According to the release, during the Work Forward Summit, community leaders will discuss innovative strategies to overcome barriers keeping employees out of the...
Criminal Complaint: Teen charged for shooting 2 public officers at Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A teen has been charged for assaulting two public officials during the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo. According to complaint filed by Texas Ranger’s, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair Monday evening. According to Texas Ranger’s, Suarez...
