Hereford, TX

KFDA

The Wrap Up: Week 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week seven of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 7:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

High school football livestreams for Oct. 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can livestream this week’s high school football games here with TPSN. You can watch the replay of the Tascosa vs Abilene High game on 10Too at 1 p.m. You can watch the replay of the Canyon vs Andrews game on 10Too at 4 p.m.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Ali Allison, Shelden Breshears to host WT Homecoming Parade this Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s very own Ali Allison and Shelden Breshears are hosting the WT Homecoming Parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 1 along Russell Long Boulevard on the West Texas A&M University campus. They will broadcast live during the parade. “Shelden...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘We were more than happy to help our neighbors’ Coffee Memorial Blood Center sends units to Florida for Hurricane Ian

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is sending units to Florida to help with a shortage due to Hurricane Ian. “Unfortunately with the weather that Florida’s having they did have to reach out and ask for units to be sent to Florida to help,” says Misti Newsom, donor recruitment and events manager, Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “We were more than happy to send units over to help our neighbors.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall County announces burn ban due to warm, dry weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County has announced a burn ban due to the warm, dry weather. Randall County approved a 90-day burn ban on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A burn ban prohibits the creation of any open flames outside. BBQ grills and smokers are still allowed to be used during...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Taylor Paige Henderson is casting a spell on Hollywood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - She’s only 15, but when she talks about her work, actress Taylor Paige Henderson speaks like a seasoned professional who’s prepared to cast a spell on the industry. “Hard work beats talent,” she says very plainly. “Let’s say you just did a job, and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Xcel Energy approved to switch from coal to gas at Harrington Station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State regulators gave final approval Thursday for Xcel Energy to convert its Harrington Station electricity generating plant to burn natural gas instead of coal. The project north of Amarillo will require a large gas pipeline that will run about 20 miles. According to the order, the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Community Leaders to discuss challenges in the workforce during Work Forward Summit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation and The Panhandle Community Partnership have gathered community leaders to discuss work force challenges during the Work Forward Summit. According to the release, during the Work Forward Summit, community leaders will discuss innovative strategies to overcome barriers keeping employees out of the...
AMARILLO, TX

