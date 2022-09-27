ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

What's the future of in-person work?

While office buildings traditionally have been at the center of work for many people, factors including the COVID-19 pandemic have forced employers to reconsider the look of their workspaces. Three professors from the University of Cincinnati's Carl H. Lindner College of Business discuss the state of in-person work, what's lost...
MARKETING
Phys.org

Young Australians face lifetime of labor change

With robotics and artificial intelligence causing job cuts and large-scale automation in most industries, tech-savvy young people are already preparing for rapid changes in their working lives. However, new Flinders University research in the Journal of Youth Studies warns of a "strong social cleavage" with some young Australians with socio-demographic...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Off#The Employer#Linus College
Phys.org

Agricultural rewilding can help restore the environment and support production of high-welfare food, researchers say

Rewilding landscapes using elements of farming practice can help to restore ecosystems and produce high-welfare, high-quality food, researchers say. "Agricultural rewilding" can also help to overcome concerns about the impact of rewilding on livelihoods and produce "win-win" environmental and human benefits, according to the researchers. Agricultural rewilding involves restoring ecosystems...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Horrible bosses cause 'race to the bottom,' study finds

A new study has found that hostile behaviors from "abusive" bosses can lead to co-workers adopting similar behavior, leading to a toxic atmosphere of insecurity and exhaustion in the workplace. The study, carried out by Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the UK as well as researchers in Pakistan, China and...
CHINA
Phys.org

Mental health in the UK is about to get worse, and inequality will have a lot to do with it

The U.K. government's recent mini-budget has come in for a lot of criticism. Its effect on stock markets, pensions and the value of the pound have barely been out of the news. As a clinical psychologist, one issue I find alarming, but has barely been discussed, is the possible effect this will have on the mental health of the British public. Specifically, I am concerned about the cutting of the top rate of tax, what this will do to income inequality, and what this will do to people's mental health.
INCOME TAX
Phys.org

Ethanol helps plants better tolerate heat stress

A dose of ethanol, better known as common alcohol, can enable plants to withstand heat stress that might otherwise kill them, RIKEN biologists have found. This could offer a low-cost way to make crops more resilient to the effects of climate change. Global warming is increasing the risk of heat-related...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Phys.org

Study offers new perspective on 2008 housing crash

It's been 15 years since the 2008 housing bubble burst and sent the American economy into a tailspin, but pundits and academics are still trying to get a full picture of what caused the housing crash. With housing prices at new record highs, researchers at the University of Georgia are...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy