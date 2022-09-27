ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bielema has happy return as Illinois pounds Wisconsin 34-10

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chase Brown rushed for 129 yards, Tommy DeVito had three short touchdown keepers and Illinois trounced Wisconsin 34-10 to give coach Bret Bielema a triumphant return to Camp Randall Stadium. Illinois scored 17 points off Wisconsin turnovers and scored the game’s final 27 points to win as a 6 1/2-point underdog. The Illini sacked Graham Mertz six times and held the Badgers to 2 yards rushing on 24 carries. Bielema had gone 68-24 in seven years as Wisconsin’s coach before leaving for Arkansas at the end of the 2012 regular season.
Madison man awarded $1.1 million after police roughed him up

MADISON, Wis. — A 20-year-old Madison man should be awarded $1.1 million in a settlement agreement after surveillance video showed police repeatedly punching him in the head during a mental health crisis at a foster home in 2019. A federal civil rights suit says David Clash-Miller was 17 when Madison police were called to transport him to a mental health facility for treatment. A home security camera captured officers slamming him against a door and into a couch before putting a spit hood over his head and punching him. The Madison city attorney says the settlement does not include any admission of wrongdoing. An outside review found officers had acted legally but missed opportunities that could have defused the situation. The settlement agreement was signed Thursday.
